Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Ukulele Kids Club UKC Broadway Cabaret Fundraiser

The Ukulele Kids Club celebrated its 10th anniversary with its first in-person UKC Broadway Cabaret fundraiser on May 8th at The Green Room 42. The event included dinner, drinks, and a live show, all in support of music for medically fragile kids.

The UKC Broadway Cabaret showcased performances by Broadway stars, including Tony-award winning actress Laura Benanti, Michael Thatcher, and Allie Trimm from Wicked, Tally Sessions from Company, as well as stars from Hamilton, Frozen, and more. The event was hosted by teen prodigy, composer & performer Joshua Turchin. All funds raised at the event will be used to provide ukuleles and music therapy support to vulnerable children through UKC's programs.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy