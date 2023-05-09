Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Ukulele Kids Club UKC Broadway Cabaret Fundraiser

The event was held on May 8th at The Green Room 42.
The Ukulele Kids Club celebrated its 10th anniversary with its first in-person UKC Broadway Cabaret fundraiser on May 8th at The Green Room 42. The event included dinner, drinks, and a live show, all in support of music for medically fragile kids.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
The UKC Broadway Cabaret showcased performances by Broadway stars, including Tony-award winning actress Laura Benanti, Michael Thatcher, and Allie Trimm from Wicked, Tally Sessions from Company, as well as stars from Hamilton, Frozen, and more. The event was hosted by teen prodigy, composer & performer Joshua Turchin. All funds raised at the event will be used to provide ukuleles and music therapy support to vulnerable children through UKC's programs.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Deb Sorgman, Jen Wallace and Cindy Miller
Raices Media Co. Team- Sabrina Olivo, Gersandra Buzman and Valerie Diaz
Laurie Park, Hugh Liebert, Annabel Liebert, Rana Liebert, Ava Liebert and Hughie Lieberrt
Laurie Park and Annabel Liebert
Laurie Park and Michael Park
Michael Epstein and Stephanie Epstein
Marlen Rodriguez-Wolfe
Abby Jaros and Marlen Rodriguez-Wolfe
Stephanie Epstein, Abby Jaros and Marlen Rodriguez-Wolfe
Natalia Artigas
Karla Avila and Natalia Artigas
Sharon Barnett
Joshua Turchin and Laura Benanti
Joshua Turchin, Kira Turchin, Jason Turchin and Shaina Turchin
Joshua Turchin and Shaina Turchin
Stephanie Epstein, Laura Benanti and Abby Jaros
Stephane Epstein and Laura Benanti
Carly Gold, Joshua Turchin and Gianna Harris
Christopher Rice-Thomson and Abby Jaros
Christopher Rice-Thomson and Clay Rice-Thomson
Christopher Rice-Thomson, Abby Jaros and Clay Rice-Thomson
Joshua Turchin and Michael Thatcher
Laurie Park, Annabel Liebert, Lauren Nittoli, Kenley Nittoli and Sophia Nittoli
Allie Trimm and Michael Thatcher
Abby Jaros and Donato Guardavaccaro
Reissa Ress, Jillian Richmond and Taylor Santabarbara
Gustavo Rodriguez and Marlen Rodgriguez-Wolfe
Amy Kurfist and Melissa Broder
Henry Ristuccia
Melissa Broder, Laura Benanti and Amy Kurfist