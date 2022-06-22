Photos: Natalie Douglas Sings 'Freedom Songs: A Juneteenth Jubilee'

On June 20, thirteen-time MAC Award, two-time Backstage Bistro Award and Nightlife Award Winner Natalie Douglas returned to the Broadway at Birdland spotlight with a new version of her hit show, "Freedom Songs: Juneteenth Jubilee."

Natalie was thrilled to collaborate with her longtime Music Director, Mark Hartman (2022 Drama Desk Nominee), celebrating songs of equality, including, "Blackbird," "Mississippi Goddam," "Freedom Day," and many others.

Natalie Douglas has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall, The Pheasantry in London among others, and has produced over 75 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club, where her award-winning Tributes monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis, Dolly Parton, Nat "King" Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack, Joni Mitchell, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lena Horne, Barbra Streisand and more) began in Summer 2017. Natalie has released three albums, including the MAC Award Winning "Human Heart," which are available on iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify, GooglePlay and her website: nataliedouglas.com.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey