Photos: NYC's 2024 Cabaret Convention Ends Strong with EVERYTHING OLD IS NEW AGAIN

On Thursday, October 24, 2024, the Mabel Mercer Foundation proudly presented the final night of the 35th annual New York Cabaret Convention, held at the Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall. The three-night 2024 Cabaret Convention closed on a high note with Everything Old Is New Again, featuring classic songs, old and new. (Read Rob Lester’s review of the night here.)

The evening was hosted by cabaret luminary KT Sullivan. It featured a star-studded cast including Celia Berk, Klea Blackhurst, Carole J. Bufford, Faye Cantero, Alexis Cole, Eric Comstock, Tim Connell, Robert Cuccioli, Lorna Dallas, Melissa Errico, Barbara Fasano, Ali Harper, Marnie Klar, Alex Leonard, Rosemary Loar, Sidney Myer, Julia Parasram, Nathan Phan, Craig Pomranz, Arbender Robinson, Deborah Stone, Luz Velazquez, Paula West, and Amra-Faye Wright.

The New York Cabaret Convention showcases the timeless artistry and vibrant diversity of the cabaret world. The event featured a mix of cabaret legends as well as exciting new talents making their Cabaret Convention debuts.

See photos from the night below taken by photographer Conor Weiss.

Learn more about the show and the Mabel Mercer Foundation on their website here.

Find more upcoming shows at Jazz at Lincoln Center on their website.

