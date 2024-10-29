Photos: NYC's 2024 Cabaret Convention Ends Strong with EVERYTHING OLD IS NEW AGAIN

The final night of the Cabaret Convention on 10/24 featured new and old classics
On Thursday, October 24, 2024, the Mabel Mercer Foundation proudly presented the final night of the 35th annual New York Cabaret Convention, held at the Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall. The three-night 2024 Cabaret Convention closed on a high note with Everything Old Is New Again, featuring classic songs, old and new. (Read Rob Lester’s review of the night here.)
The evening was hosted by cabaret luminary KT Sullivan. It featured a star-studded cast including Celia Berk, Klea Blackhurst, Carole J. Bufford, Faye Cantero, Alexis Cole, Eric Comstock, Tim Connell, Robert Cuccioli, Lorna Dallas, Melissa Errico, Barbara Fasano, Ali Harper, Marnie Klar, Alex Leonard, Rosemary Loar, Sidney Myer, Julia Parasram, Nathan Phan, Craig Pomranz, Arbender Robinson, Deborah Stone, Luz Velazquez, Paula West, and Amra-Faye Wright.
The New York Cabaret Convention showcases the timeless artistry and vibrant diversity of the cabaret world. The event featured a mix of cabaret legends as well as exciting new talents making their Cabaret Convention debuts.
See photos from the night below taken by photographer Conor Weiss.
KT Sullivan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Sidney Myer. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Sidney Myer. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Robert Cuccioli. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Robert Cuccioli. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Amra-Faye Wright. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Amra-Faye Wright. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Klea Blackhurst. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Klea Blackhurst. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Barbara Fasano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Barbara Fasano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Naathan Phan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Naathan Phan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Celia Berk. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Celia Berk. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carole J. Bufford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carole J. Bufford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss Luz Velazquez
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Alexis Cole. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Alexis Cole. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Luz Velazquez
Eric Comstock. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Eric Comstock. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Luz Velazquez
