Photos: Morgan James Brings I'M OLD FASHIONED to Dizzy's Club

The dilemma I had at Dizzy’s Club last night was which beautiful sight should my eyes appreciate first: stunning Morgan James on stage, the NYC skyline of Dizzy’s behind her, or the perpetual beauty of Donna McKechnie and Eda at our table? On that note, I’ll admit that it was an easy decision for me and for the sold-out Dizzy Club audience because of the wonderful notes coming from the stage by Morgan James and her killer band in her current engagement, titled “I’m Old Fashioned”.

The powerhouse vocalist is back by popular demand and returned to Dizzy’s Club with a soulful tribute to the Johnny Mercer Songbook. Known for selling out Dizzy’s Valentine’s shows year after year, James brought her signature warmth, style, and stunning vocals to timeless classics from one of America’s most beloved lyricists. She’s also a joy to view through a camera lens. Check out photos of the show below.

Morgan James returns to Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center tonight, Friday August 15, at 7 and 9 pm. More information is available on the JALC website here. Both sets are currently sold out but you can call the venue to inquire about joining the waitlist.

Learn more about the singer at www.morganjamesonline.com



Morgan James



Tyler Bullock, Ravi Best, Spencer Murphy, Morgan James, Sarah Gooch, Doug Wamble



Tyler Bullock, Spencer Murphy, Sarah Gooch, Morgan James, Doug Wamble



Morgan James & Doug Wamble



Ravi Best & Morgan James



Dizzy's Club



Donna McKechnie & Morgan James



Morgan James & Eda Sorokoff