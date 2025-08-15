Photos: Morgan James Brings I'M OLD FASHIONED to Dizzy's Club

The powerhouse vocalist is back by popular demand with a soulful tribute to the Johnny Mercer Songbook
The dilemma I had at Dizzy’s Club last night was which beautiful sight should my eyes appreciate first: stunning Morgan James on stage, the NYC skyline of Dizzy’s behind her, or the perpetual beauty of Donna McKechnie and Eda at our table? On that note, I’ll admit that it was an easy decision for me and for the sold-out Dizzy Club audience because of the wonderful notes coming from the stage by Morgan James and her killer band in her current engagement, titled “I’m Old Fashioned”.
The powerhouse vocalist is back by popular demand and returned to Dizzy’s Club with a soulful tribute to the Johnny Mercer Songbook. Known for selling out Dizzy’s Valentine’s shows year after year, James brought her signature warmth, style, and stunning vocals to timeless classics from one of America’s most beloved lyricists. She’s also a joy to view through a camera lens. Check out photos of the show below.
Morgan James returns to Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center tonight, Friday August 15, at 7 and 9 pm. More information is available on the JALC website here. Both sets are currently sold out but you can call the venue to inquire about joining the waitlist.
Learn more about the singer at www.morganjamesonline.com
Tyler Bullock, Ravi Best, Spencer Murphy, Morgan James, Sarah Gooch, Doug Wamble
Tyler Bullock, Spencer Murphy, Sarah Gooch, Morgan James, Doug Wamble
Dizzy's Club
Donna McKechnie & Morgan James
