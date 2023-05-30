Photos: May 23rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Fotos Feature Birthday Fellow RIchard Jay-Alexander

Matt Baker captures all the action in a Broadway World Exclusive

By:
Every week, Tuesday night at Birdland Theater is special when Susie Mosher presents THE LINEUP, but on May 23rd it was an especially special night when the D.O.B. was celebrated of Richard Jay-Alexander, one of the most prolific and profound directors in the industry.  Fresh off the heels of directing the BroadwayWorld Twentieth Anniversary concert, RJA stopped by The Lineup to perform ON his birthday.   And everyone was so much the happier for it (check out the affection in the photo of Susie hugging Richard).  Happily, as always, Matt Baker was on hand with his camera, to capture this Broadway World exclusive Photo Flash.

Enjoy Matt's photos of the birthday man and all of Susie Mosher's guests, and visit his website HERE.  At the end of this article, you may find links for tickets to see THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, which plays Birdland Theater every Tuesday. 

Before the show.

The show itself

Susie Mosher

Angelina Kolobukhova

Daniel Patrick Hogan (L) and AJ Hunsucker (R)

Jessica Fishenfeld

Fiona Colo

Erin Maguire

Kate Shindle

Susan Mack

Richard Jay-Alexander

Nicolas King won the mousepad!

Clint de Ganon

John Miller

Billy Stritch

The After Party

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.  On May 23rd the Musical Director was guest star Billy Stritch.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

 About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.



