Photos: Max Von Essen and The New York Pops Underground Cabaret at Feinstein's/54 Below

Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy nominated singer and actor Max von Essen was featured in an intimate New York Pops Underground cabaret performance at Feinstein's/54 Below on Monday, October 4, 2021. The event began with a champagne reception at 5:30pm followed by the performance at 6:30pm, accompanied by a three-course dinner with wine pairings.

The New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke hosted the evening, which is The New York Pops' first in-person event since February 2020. Max's performance celebrates his love of the golden age of Broadway and the American Songbook, and includes "Some Enchanted Evening" from South Pacific, "I Could Have Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady, a Gershwin medley, and other selections. Max previously appeared with The New York Pops in January 2020 in Find Your Dream: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein at Carnegie Hall.

