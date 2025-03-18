Photos: THE DOCTOR'S DILEMMA Presented at Project Shaw

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gingold Theatrical Group is currently presenting the 20th season of Project Shaw. Marking a return to its original home, Project Shaw is being hosted at The Players Club.

Under the direction of GTG's Artistic Director David Staller, this year's season opened with Shaw's inflammatory play, The Doctor's Dilemma on March 17.

The cast featured Robert Cuccioli, Judy Gold, Nick Wyman, and more, and was directed by David Staller. Get a first look at photos from the presentation here!

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

