Photos: THE DOCTOR'S DILEMMA Presented at Project Shaw

The cast featured Robert Cuccioli, Judy Gold, Nick Wyman, and more.
Gingold Theatrical Group is currently presenting the 20th season of Project Shaw. Marking a return to its original home, Project Shaw is being hosted at The Players Club.
Under the direction of GTG's Artistic Director David Staller, this year's season opened with Shaw's inflammatory play, The Doctor's Dilemma on March 17.
The cast featured Robert Cuccioli, Judy Gold, Nick Wyman, and more, and was directed by David Staller. Get a first look at photos from the presentation here!
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Stefania Gonzalez
Nick Wyman
David Lee Huynh
James Rana and Stefania Gonzalez
Isiah Josiah (Managing Producer), George Dvorsky, Rocco Sisto Judy Gold, James Rana, David Lee Huynh, Nick Wyman, Stefania Gonzalez, Simon Jones, Nadia Brown, Robert Cuccioli and David Staller (Director)
April Ann Kline (Stage Manager), Isiah Josiah (Managing Producer), George Dvorsky, Rocco Sisto Judy Gold, James Rana, David Lee Huynh, Nick Wyman, Stefania Gonzalez, Simon Jones, Nadia Brown, Robert Cuccioli and David Staller (Director)
Bill Tatum,Karen Ziemba, George Dvorsky and Deborah Winer
Dennis Raptis, Cynthia Rios, Ethan E. Litwin and Lisa R. Litwin
Gingold Group's Project Shaw returns to The Players Club
Stefania Gonzalez
Simon Jones and George Dvorsky
Simon Jones, Nick Wyman, George Dvorsky and Robert Cuccioli
Simon Jones,. Robert Cuccioli, Rocco Sisto and Nadia Brown
Raffle Items
Pamela Singleton and Isiah Josiah
Nadia Brown and David Lee Huynh
Stefania Gonzalez, Nick Wyman and Robert Cuccioli
George Dvorsky, David Lee Huynh and Nadia Brown
Videos