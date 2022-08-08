Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Susie Mosher and Matt Baker keep the glamour alive at The Lineup.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 8, 2022  

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater The August 2nd episode of The Lineup With Susie Mosher was as colorful and glittering as it is, every week, with stars of the cabaret and concert scene ranging from the cabaret long-hauler Karen Mason to Sophomore year powerhouse Hannah Jane. Mosher makes it her mission to create so sparkling a collection of artists every week, which is why the crowds continue to make The Lineup appointment cabaret, but this week photographer Matt Baker made things particularly glitzy with a star-filled photo flash of the performance.

Matt's photo essay of THE LINEUP can be enjoyed below, and make reservations to an upcoming show can be made through the link at the bottom of the article.

Matt Baker has a website HERE.

Before The Show

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

The Performance

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater
Justin Dylan Nastro

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater
Elizabeth Webb

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater
Rivky

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater
Karen Mason

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater
Gianmarco Soresi

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater
Andrea Bell Wolff

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater
Hannah Jane

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater
Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater
Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater
Alexander Wright

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater
Matthew Boyd Snyder

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater
Marc Berman

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

The Step and Repeat

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On August 2nd, Mark Berman was Musical Director.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

About Matt Baker:

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy... (read more about this author)


Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater
August 8, 2022

Karen Mason stopped by The Lineup last week and Matt Baker caught her and all the action through his lens.
Review: 54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW at 54 Below Welcomes New Faces And Bids Bustamante Bye Bye
August 8, 2022

It was all-hands on deck as the 54 Below team puts on a play.
10 Videos To Welcome Tony Winner Matt Doyle Back To The Concert Stage With NEW YORK SUMMER at Chelsea Table + Stage
August 6, 2022

Matt Doyle has a new show coming to the nightclub stages of New York and Broadway World Cabaret is collecting videos to get everyone ready for the debut of his new act.
Review: AN EVENING WITH ORFEH & ANDY KARL Leaves Chelsea Table + Stage Audience Crazy From Heart
August 5, 2022

Chelsea Table + Stage has the hot music stars in a cool setting. Enter Orfeh and Andy Karl.
Review: SCOTT COULTER'S GIVE MY REGARDS: A COMPETITION LIKE NO OTHER at 54 Below by Thomas Salus
August 4, 2022

Photojournalist Thomas Salus returns to Broadway World Cabaret with a look at Scott Coulter's second year with GIVE MY REGARDS: A COMPETITION LIKE NO OTHER.