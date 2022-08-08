Photos: Matt Baker Lenses August 2nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater
Susie Mosher and Matt Baker keep the glamour alive at The Lineup.
The August 2nd episode of The Lineup With Susie Mosher was as colorful and glittering as it is, every week, with stars of the cabaret and concert scene ranging from the cabaret long-hauler Karen Mason to Sophomore year powerhouse Hannah Jane. Mosher makes it her mission to create so sparkling a collection of artists every week, which is why the crowds continue to make The Lineup appointment cabaret, but this week photographer Matt Baker made things particularly glitzy with a star-filled photo flash of the performance.
Matt's photo essay of THE LINEUP can be enjoyed below, and make reservations to an upcoming show can be made through the link at the bottom of the article.
Matt Baker has a website HERE.
Before The Show
The Performance
The Step and Repeat
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On August 2nd, Mark Berman was Musical Director.
Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.
Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.
Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.
This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:
About Matt Baker: