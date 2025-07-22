Photos: Marty Lauter Welcomes Orville Peck, Elizabeth Gilles and More for Laurie Beechman Theatre Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marty Lauterâ€”known to fans worldwide as Marcia Marcia Marcia from RuPaulâ€™s Drag Race Season 15â€”made a solo concert debut on Monday, July 14 at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Check out photos from the show.

Performing as themselves for the first time, Marty played to a sold-out crowd in a deeply personal and high-energy evening of music, storytelling, and special guest appearances.

Currently starring as Victor (and understudying the Emcee) in Broadwayâ€™s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Marty brought their signature blend of theatrical flair and vocal talent to the Beechman stage. The night included duets with country artist and Cabaret co-star Orville Peck ("Moon River," "People Will Say Weâ€™re In Love"), actress and singer Elizabeth Gillies ("Landslide"), and Cabaret castmate David Merino ("For Good"). Additional performances came from Christian Kidd, Malia Monk, and Gwynne Wood.

The concert marked a new chapter for the acclaimed performer, blending Broadway polish with drag authenticity and celebrating identity, community, and evolution through music.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, long known as a launchpad for cabaret and comedy talent, is currently under the direction of producers Tom and Michael Dâ€™Angora. Following a bold redesign by Tony Award winner David Rockwell, the venue continues to host stars of stage and screen. Upcoming acts include Elizabeth Gillies (August 9), Rachel Potter (August 11), Jenn Colella (August 31), and Will Blum (September 12).

Photo Credit: Mettie Ostrowski