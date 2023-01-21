Photos: Marla Lou Plays A GODDESS REBORN at The Green Room 42

Actress, artist, and activist (and so much more) Marla Louissaint (also known as Marla Lou) recently played her solo show A GODDESS REBORN at The Green Room 42. In the days leading up to the January 16th performance, Marlo Lou did an insightful interview with Broadway World Cabaret, and in an act of generosity, the award winning performer offered to share with our page and readers some of the photos and video footage from the night, one that looks like it was a lot of fun. We're sorry we missed it.

Please enjoy these photos by Jalil Bing, and see full credits for A GODDESS REBORN at the end of this article.

Visit the Marla Lou website HERE.





From the desk of Marla Lou:

On January 16th, Marla Lou debuted her bio-cabaret (to a FULL HOUSE at The Green Room 42) charting her journey of healing, liberation, and ascension since winning the Jimmy Awards in 2015. Stay tuned for the journey to the stage and more dates to catch the transcendent performance in a venue near you!

Full Team Credits

Producer: Marla Lou

Writer: Marla Lou

Talent: Marla Lou

Venue: The Green Room 42 @thegreenroom42

MD + Keys: Arianna "Kala" Brame @kalaandthelosttribe

Guitar: David Mike Perez @mikeperezr

Bass: John Carlos Feliciano @johnnyfelic

Content creation: Gabrielle Babson @gabbybabson & Jasmine Oswalt @jazzyrose11

MUA: Rachel Estabrook @estabrookartistry