Photos: Marla Lou Plays A GODDESS REBORN at The Green Room 42

Marla Lou's A GODDESS REBORN captured in photos and video.

Jan. 21, 2023  

Photos: Marla Lou Plays A GODDESS REBORN at The Green Room 42 Actress, artist, and activist (and so much more) Marla Louissaint (also known as Marla Lou) recently played her solo show A GODDESS REBORN at The Green Room 42. In the days leading up to the January 16th performance, Marlo Lou did an insightful interview with Broadway World Cabaret, and in an act of generosity, the award winning performer offered to share with our page and readers some of the photos and video footage from the night, one that looks like it was a lot of fun. We're sorry we missed it.

Please enjoy these photos by Jalil Bing, and see full credits for A GODDESS REBORN at the end of this article.

Visit the Marla Lou website HERE.

From the desk of Marla Lou:

On January 16th, Marla Lou debuted her bio-cabaret (to a FULL HOUSE at The Green Room 42) charting her journey of healing, liberation, and ascension since winning the Jimmy Awards in 2015. Stay tuned for the journey to the stage and more dates to catch the transcendent performance in a venue near you!
Full Team Credits
Producer: Marla Lou
Writer: Marla Lou
Talent: Marla Lou
Venue: The Green Room 42 @thegreenroom42
Director: Pauli Pontrelli @pauli.amorous
MD + Keys: Arianna "Kala" Brame @kalaandthelosttribe
BGVs: Ximone Rose @simonewithanx & Alia Hodge @blackiesnackie
Guitar: David Mike Perez @mikeperezr
Bass: John Carlos Feliciano @johnnyfelic
Drums: David Frazier Jr @d_frazier
Content creation: Gabrielle Babson @gabbybabson & Jasmine Oswalt @jazzyrose11
MUA: Rachel Estabrook @estabrookartistry
Photographer: Jalil Bing @justbelieve.pro
Stylist: Marla Lou - In @hanifaofficial Dress & @chrishabana Jewelry
ASL Artistry: Brandon Kazen Maddox @bkazenmaddox
Director of ASL: Miss Marsellette Davis @missmarsellette



From This Author - Stephen Mosher

