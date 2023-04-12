Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: March 29th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

NYC's Premier Singer Showcase continues strong after a year at The Triad

Apr. 12, 2023  

Photos: March 29th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen The popular variety program BOUND FOR BROADWAY continues its successful run at The Triad Theater, where it has been playing for the last year, when it, officially, made the Upper West Side club its new home. The pre-arranged open mic-night (producer Andy Crosten casts each installment) has, long, been one of the cabaret and concert industry's most beloved showcase evenings, where actors from Broadway and actors trying to get to Broadway can put on display those talents that make them show business commodities.

On March 29th, the evening looked like this:

Artists who performed:
Stevie Allen
Leigh Dillon
Summer Moran
Kiwii Villalobos
Kai B. White
Andy Crosten

Special guest Broadway performer:
Ryan Knowles (The Lightning Thief)

Music Director/Pianist:
Mason Griffin

Emcee:
Jake McKenna

Bound For Broadway is proud to offer a masterclass with every show during the day with the performers. It's a wonderful opportunity for them to rehearse their material and receive professional feedback from Crosten, Griffin, and the guest Broadway performer

The next episode of Bound For Broadway will occur on Wednesday, April 26 - 7:00pm, the anniversary of the day that the company moved into The Triad. For information on Bound For Broadway and the rest of the Triad calendar visit the Triad website HERE. The direct ticket link for the April 26th show is HERE.

Below, please enjoy this exclusive Ian McQueen photo essay of the March 29th show.

Jake McKenna

Kai B. White

Leigh Dillon

Summer Moran

Kiwi Villalobos

Stevie Allen

Ryan Knowles

Mason Griffin and Andy Crosten

Bio: IAN MCQUEEN (he/him) is a New York-based producer and photographer. In addition to his MAC Award-winning series Cabaret on the Couch, recent productions include Little Egg, Big World; Blood on My Mother's Apron; And the Lights of Borealis Were Shining; and Beethoven: Live in Concert. He has photographed at The Tank, Brick Aux, Chelsea Table & Stage, and The Triad's Bound for Broadway, and performed at The Duplex, The Laurie Beechman Theater, and The Green Room 42. Ian is passionate about arts education, and creating opportunities for young, diverse voices in live theater and digital media. Visit the Ian McQueen website HERE.



