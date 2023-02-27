Photos: Lina Koutrakos ONE NIGHT ONLY at Birdland by Conor Weiss

Cabaret and concert long hauler Lina Koutrakos made a rare solo appearance at Birdland on February 20th, alongside Musical Director Tedd Firth at the piano, David Finck on the bass, and Matt Zebroski on drums, with a special appearance by singing actor and fellow cabaret proficient, Tony Award nominee Tom Wopat.

For her program titled ONE NIGHT ONLY, the front woman of the popular band Clearly Now played to a full house, and Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was in the room to capture the performance in his lens.

Enjoy Conor's photo essay below and seek out quality entertainment on the Birdland website HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.