Photos: LILLIAS WHITE: DIVINE SASS, A TRIBUTE TO THE DIVINE ONE – SARAH VAUGHAN at Feinstein's/54 Below by Helane Blumfield

Sarah Vaughan was one of the greatest singers of all time, revered by many during her life and with a legend that continues to grow, even years after her death. Many people look to her music and her artistry for inspiration, and everywhere one goes, one can find singers who have a wish to honor the iconic performer.

Who better to bring a Sarah Vaughan show to the stage than the incomparable Lillias White?

Last night, Ms. White opened her new show DIVINE SASS, A TRIBUTE TO THE DIVINE ONE - SARAH VAUGHAN at 54 Below and for the next two nights two lucky audiences will get to watch the Tony Award recipient as she talks and sings all things Sassy. It promises to be a show that will require further bookings at this and any other club seeing quality live entertainment.

Broadway World Cabaret's Helane Blumfield attended the opening night to give our readers and White's fans a look at the excitement and, from what's to be seen in these photos, everyone needs to click HERE and make a reservation for the next two shows. In a private text to her editor, Ms. Blumfield commented that the show was "beyond anything."

About Helane Blumfield:

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.