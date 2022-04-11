Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub

On Thursday, March 31, 2022, jazz vocalist, songwriter and arranger Kristen Lee Sergeant celebrated the release of her latest album 'Falling' (Tiger Turn) with a concert at Joe's Pub.

Sergeant's brilliant vocal performance was accompanied by Jeb Patton on piano, Jay Sawyer on drums, Hannah Marks on double bass, Jody Redhage on cello and Ted Nash on soprano saxophone.