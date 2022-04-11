Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub

pixeltracker

Sergeant's brilliant vocal performance was accompanied by Jeb Patton on piano, Jay Sawyer on drums, Hannah Marks on double bass and more.

Apr. 11, 2022  

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

On Thursday, March 31, 2022, jazz vocalist, songwriter and arranger Kristen Lee Sergeant celebrated the release of her latest album 'Falling' (Tiger Turn) with a concert at Joe's Pub.

Check out photos below!

Sergeant's brilliant vocal performance was accompanied by Jeb Patton on piano, Jay Sawyer on drums, Hannah Marks on double bass, Jody Redhage on cello and Ted Nash on soprano saxophone.

Photo credit: Kelly Cook

Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub

Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub
Kristen Lee Sergeant

Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub
Kristen Lee Sergeant and bassist Hannah Marks

Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub
Pianist Jeb Patton

Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub
Kristen Lee Sergeant

Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub
Kristen Lee Sergeant

Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub
Ted Nash on soprano saxophone

Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub
Kristen Lee Sergeant

Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub
Drummer Jay Sawyer

Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub
Cellist Jody Redhage

Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub
Hannah Marks on double bass and Ted Nash on soprano saxophone

Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub
Jeb Patton, Jody Redhage, Kristen Lee Sergeant, Jay Sawyer, Hannah Marks and Ted Nash

Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub
Cellist Jody Redhage, vocalist Kristen Lee Sergeant and bassist Hannah Marks

Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub
Cellist Jody Redhage, vocalist Kristen Lee Sergeant and bassist Hannah Marks

Photos: Kristen Lee Sergeant's FALLING Release Show At Joe's Pub
Kristen Lee Sergeant

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


BWW Class
Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Vizag Hosts First Drag Show on April 10th
  • Geetanjali Shree's Novel RET SAMADHI Makes International Booker Prize Shortlist
  • Indian Revival Group Celebrated YogaVasantah, A Dance Ensemble Showcasing Spring In Different Dance Forms
  • World University Of Design Presented Bulugu - 'A Blue You' Themed Fashion Show