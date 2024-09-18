Photos: Karen Mason Sings Encore Performance of Jule Styne Celebration at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birdland presented the return of singer Karen Mason in an encore performance of “Just in Styne: Karen Sings Jule” on Monday, September 16. Check out photos below!

Multi award-winning Broadway, concert, and recording artist Karen Mason presented “Just in Styne: Karen Sings Jule,” which honored Jule Styne. From the first time she sang for Mr. Styne in New York City, to performing in his honor at Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Karen has made the songs of Jule Styne a part of her musical life. This encore concert includes Broadway tunes “Just in Time” and “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” and pop standards “It’s Magic” and “Every Street’s A Boulevard in Old New York.” Karen was joined by Christopher Denny on piano and Tom Hubbard on bass. The show was directed by Barry Kleinbort.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

