Photos: Karen Mason Returns To Birdland!

After sold-out shows in 2022 at Birdland, Karen Mason returned to the legendary music room on March 20 for one night only with her critically-acclaimed show of the music of John Kander and Fred Ebb.

See photos below!

Karen returned to share her love of songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb in "Mason's Back...And All That Jazz!" As one of the original stars of the off-Broadway production of And The World Goes 'Round, Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. The show featured unforgettable stories and music, Including "Ring Them Bells," "My Coloring Book," "New York, New York," and "Go Back Home." Director for the evening was Barry Kleinbort, with Musical Direction by Christopher Denny and Ritt Henn on bass.

Karen Mason is the star of Broadway's Mamma Mia, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. She is the also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. Few performers can transfer as seamlessly between Broadway, recording, concert, and television as has Karen Mason. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinstein's 54 Below, Birdland, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook, as well as Royal Albert Hall in London. She has eight albums, including her newest release "Let The Music Play," featuring the newest song from Paul Rolnick and David Friedman.

Photo credit: Chris Ruetten