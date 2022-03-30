Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland

pixeltracker

The show was directed by Barry Kleinbort, and the band included Christopher Denny on piano, and Ritt Henn on bass. 

Mar. 30, 2022  

Karen Mason returned to Birdland for one night only to share her love of songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb in this new show. As one of the original stars of the off-Broadway production of And The World Goes 'Round, Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. A night of unforgettable stories, laughter, and music, including "Ring Them Bells," "My Coloring Book," and "Go Back Home." This new show highlights Mason's vocal prowess, charisma, and overall versatility. The show was directed by Barry Kleinbort, and the band included Christopher Denny on piano, and Ritt Henn on bass.

Check out photos below!

Karen Mason is the star of Broadway's Mamma Mia, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. She is the also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. Few performers can transfer as seamlessly between Broadway, recording, concert, and television as has Karen Mason. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinstein's 54 Below, Birdland, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook, as well as Royal Albert Hall in London. She has eight albums, including her newest release "Let The Music Play," featuring the newest song from Paul Rolnick and David Friedman.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Christopher Denny, Karen Mason, Ritt Henn, Barry Kleinbort

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Richard Skipper, Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason, David Sabella

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason, Jim Newman, Jim Caruso

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Lee Roy Reams, Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
John Kander, Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
John Kander, Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Paul Rolnick, John Kander, Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
John Kander, Karen Mason

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
John Kander, Karen Mason, Karen Ziemba

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Akers, Karen Mason, Karen Ziemba

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Karen Mason, Klea Blackhurst

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Barry Kleinbort

Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
Penny Fuller, Lee Roy Reams

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


More Hot Stories For You