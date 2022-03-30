Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland
The show was directed by Barry Kleinbort, and the band included Christopher Denny on piano, and Ritt Henn on bass.
Karen Mason returned to Birdland for one night only to share her love of songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb in this new show. As one of the original stars of the off-Broadway production of And The World Goes 'Round, Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. A night of unforgettable stories, laughter, and music, including "Ring Them Bells," "My Coloring Book," and "Go Back Home." This new show highlights Mason's vocal prowess, charisma, and overall versatility.
Check out photos below!
Karen Mason is the star of Broadway's Mamma Mia, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. She is the also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. Few performers can transfer as seamlessly between Broadway, recording, concert, and television as has Karen Mason. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinstein's 54 Below, Birdland, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook, as well as Royal Albert Hall in London. She has eight albums, including her newest release "Let The Music Play," featuring the newest song from Paul Rolnick and David Friedman.
Photo credit: Kevin Alvey
Christopher Denny, Karen Mason, Ritt Henn, Barry Kleinbort
Karen Mason, Jim Newman, Jim Caruso
Paul Rolnick, John Kander, Karen Mason
John Kander, Karen Mason, Karen Ziemba
Karen Akers, Karen Mason, Karen Ziemba