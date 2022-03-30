Photos: Karen Mason Razzle Dazzles At Birdland

Karen Mason returned to Birdland for one night only to share her love of songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb in this new show. As one of the original stars of the off-Broadway production of And The World Goes 'Round, Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. A night of unforgettable stories, laughter, and music, including "Ring Them Bells," "My Coloring Book," and "Go Back Home." This new show highlights Mason's vocal prowess, charisma, and overall versatility. The show was directed by Barry Kleinbort, and the band included Christopher Denny on piano, and Ritt Henn on bass.

