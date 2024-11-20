Photos: Karen Akers & CAST PARTY Bring Monday Magic To Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out photos from Monday night at Birdland Jazz Club featuring Karen Akers and Cast Party!

At 7 PM, the legendary Karen Akers (with Alex Rybeck at piano and Tom Hubbard on bass) graced the stage with her brand-new show “Feels Like Home,” captivating a sold-out crowd with her signature blend of elegance and emotion.

Then came a star-studded Cast Party that was the very definition of razzle-dazzle. Showbiz royalty filled the room, including the fabulous Tina Sinatra, who popped in while in town workshopping a new musical about her iconic father, Frank.

Onstage, the lineup was as dazzling as ever with a cast that included Lamont Brown, Cassidy Place, Jane Scheckter, Zora Rasmussen, Bette Sussman, Maxwell Mierzejewski, Massimo Brutto, Lucas Beltran, Elizabeth Bodley, Kim McClay, Hailey Lucille, Carly Jerstad, Robert Risko, Dulcetones, Mark Grayson, Nick Cesares, Ian Daniel, Mickey White, Mark MacKillop, Isaac Knox, Ava Locknar, Jacob Khalil, Jelani Remy, Joshua Cruz, and Jonathan Timpanelli. Of course, Jim Caruso hosted, and Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle, and Daniel Glass were busy weaving their musical magic for one stellar performance after another.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

