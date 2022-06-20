Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: June 14th Instalment Of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Matt Baker

Photographer Matt Baker offers Broadway World Cabaret an exclusive look at THE LINEUP.

Jun. 20, 2022  

Photos: June 14th Instalment Of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Matt Baker Last week at THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher photographer Matt Baker had his hands full, racing from one side of the Birdland Theater to another, in order to fully capture the insane and elegant essence of what Susie Mosher is continuing to create with her weekly variety show. Presenting guests like legendary Marilyn Maye, iconic Jeff Harnar, and Broadway's own Tony Award-winning cabaret transplant Debbie Gravitte, Mosher, and co. give the fans everything they want that keeps them coming back week after week.

And it shows in Mr. Baker's stupendous photographic essay for Broadway World Cabaret.

Matt Baker has a website HERE.

Find great shows to see on the Birdland website HERE.

Before the show:

The Performance:

Susie Mosher
Michael Orland
Steve Doyle
Clint de Ganon

Jeff Harnar

Jon Weber

Debbie Gravitte

Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich

Marilyn Maye

Joshua Turchin

David Perlman and Natalie Weiss

Justice!

Adam Stone and Todd Stone

The Mousepad winner!

T. Oliver Reid

After the Show:

Michael with Zina Goldrich, Joshua Turchin, and Marcy Heisler
Susie with Adam and Todd Stone
Justice! and Marcy Heisler

Michael Orland with Linda Kahn and Ari Axelrod
Susie with John McDaniel

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Michael Orland on piano as Musical Director. On June 14th, Steve Doyle was on Bass for John Miller.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

About Matt Baker:

Photos: June 14th Instalment Of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Matt Baker Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.

