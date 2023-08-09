Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

NYC's Premier Singer Showcase keeps on keepin' on.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Photo 1 Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Photos: Lucie Arnaz Lookin' Lively In I GOT THE JOB! at 54 Below Photo 2 Lucie Arnaz Resplendent In Show Photos
Review: Bryan Eng's Sextet Wows With 'SWINGIN' STANDARDS' at Birdland Theater Photo 3 Bryan Eng Wows Crowd With STANDARDS
Internet Sensation Jonathan Hoover To Make Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With SECOND-RATE SO Photo 4 Jonathan Hoover Brings Inappropriate Patti and Himself to 54 Below

The popular variety program BOUND FOR BROADWAY continues its successful run at The Triad Theater, where it has been playing for the last year, when it, officially, made the Upper West Side club its new home. The pre-arranged open mic-night (producer Andy Crosten casts each installment) has, long, been one of the cabaret and concert industry's most beloved showcase evenings, where actors from Broadway and actors trying to get to Broadway can put on display those talents that make them show business commodities.

On July 26th, the evening looked like this:

Artists who performed: 
Logan Clinger 
Jon Gluckner 
Olivia Mathis 
Allison Panczyszyn 
Maddie Ryan 
Ashley Webb 
Mia Gentile
Andy Crosten

Special guest Broadway performer: 
Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots, Forbidden Broadway)

Mia was also nominated for a 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for "Best Ensemble Vocalist" for her performance at Bound For Broadway

Music Director / Pianist: 
Mason Griffin 

Emcee: 
Jake McKenna 

Bound For Broadway is proud to offer a masterclass with every show during the day with the performers. It's a wonderful opportunity for them to rehearse their material and receive professional feedback from Crosten, Griffin, and the guest Broadway performer

The next episode of Bound For Broadway will occur on Wednesday, September 27th at 7 pm. For information on Bound For Broadway and the rest of the Triad calendar visit the Triad website HERE. The direct ticket link for the September 27th show is HERE.

Below, please enjoy this exclusive Ian McQueen photo essay of the July 26th show.

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen
Jake McKenna

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen
Logan Clinger

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen
Jon Gluckner

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen
Olivia Mathis

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen
Allison Panczyszyn

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen
Maddie Ryan

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen
Ashley Webb

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen
Mia Gentile

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen
Andy Crosten

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen
Music Director / Pianist: Mason Griffin

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen

Photos: July 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen Bio: IAN MCQUEEN (he/him) is a New York-based producer and photographer. In addition to his MAC Award-winning series Cabaret on the Couch, recent productions include Little Egg, Big World; Blood on My Mother's Apron; And the Lights of Borealis Were Shining; and Beethoven: Live in Concert. He has photographed at The Tank, Brick Aux, Chelsea Table & Stage, and The Triad's Bound for Broadway, and performed at The Duplex, The Laurie Beechman Theater, and The Green Room 42. Ian is passionate about arts education, and creating opportunities for young, diverse voices in live theater and digital media. Visit the Ian McQueen website HERE.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Janelle Lawrence Presents INTIMATES A Soul-Stirring Evening Of Music And Art Exhibiti Photo
Janelle Lawrence Presents INTIMATES A Soul-Stirring Evening Of Music And Art Exhibition

jei / Janelle, has announced 'intimates,' a one-of-a-kind concert and art exhibition that captivates hearts and souls alike. This multi-sensory event will take place at WOW Cafe Theatre on August 26th starting at 7pm, offering an unforgettable experience that blends the power of soulful melodies with the visual allure of contemporary art.

2
A Night With London Riley Keller And Friends Comes To The Green Room 42, September 1 Photo
A Night With London Riley Keller And Friends Comes To The Green Room 42, September 1

New York City's brightest rising performers join producer, vocalist, and body positivity advocate London Riley Keller. London and friends will electrify audiences with not just incredible vocals- but also live instrument performances, hilarious anecdotes, and fantastic cocktails! Join us for a night of celebration and first class performances!

3
Birdland to Welcome Golden Globe Winner Amanda McBroom in SUCH GOOD FRIENDS Photo
Birdland to Welcome Golden Globe Winner Amanda McBroom in SUCH GOOD FRIENDS

Join Amanda McBroom, the Golden Globe winner, as she takes the stage at BIRDLAND in 'Such Good Friends,' a celebration of female songwriters. Don't miss this limited engagement!

4
Submissions Now Open For The Burman and Wallowitch Songwriitng Awards Photo
Submissions Now Open For The Burman and Wallowitch Songwriitng Awards

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) invites all songwriters to submit their original songs for consideration for one of MAC's two songwriting awards: the Dottie Burman Award and the John Wallowitch Award.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Interview: Pier Lamia Porter And Malaikia Sims-Winfrey of A TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER AND THE WOMEN SHE INSPIRED VOL. 2 at 54 BelowInterview: Pier Lamia Porter And Malaikia Sims-Winfrey of A TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER AND THE WOMEN SHE INSPIRED VOL. 2 at 54 Below
Photos: August 1st THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Particularly Special In A Matt Baker Photo EssayPhotos: August 1st THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Particularly Special In A Matt Baker Photo Essay
Internet Sensation Jonathan Hoover To Make Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With SECOND-RATE SOMEBODYInternet Sensation Jonathan Hoover To Make Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY
10 Videos That Get Us Singing About ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY SINGS THE SEVENTIES at 54 Below10 Videos That Get Us Singing About ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY SINGS THE SEVENTIES at 54 Below

Videos

Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You