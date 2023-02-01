Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Julie Halston Brings MORE DECLASSIFIED Back To Birdland!

Tony winning actress/comedienne Julie Halston returned to the Birdland stage live and in person on Monday, January 30.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Tony winning actress/comedienne Julie Halston returned to the Birdland stage live and in person on Monday, January 30, and photographer Kevin Alvey was there to catch all the fun!

Julie Halston was awarded the Isabelle Stevenson TONY Award in 2021 for her advocacy on behalf of The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Her extensive Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include Tootsie, You Can't Take it with You (Richard Seff Award for her performance), Hairspray, Anything Goes, Gypsy, The Twentieth Century, Fairycakes, and many more. She is a co-founding member of Charles Busch's legendary theatre company, Theatre-in-Limbo, and has garnered several Drama Desk nominations for her performances with the company including The Divine Sister, Red Scare on Sunset and The Lady in Question. Television credits include the recurring role of Sharon on HBO's on Gossip Girl, The Good Fight, Almost Family, and Divorce. She also reprised her popular character of Bitsy Von Muffling on HBO's And Just Like That. She can be seen in the upcoming independent features of The Sixth Reel, Intermedium, Simchas and Sorrows, and Dirty Rhetoric. Miss Halston's web series, Virtual Halston became a pandemic hit with over 40 episodes on YouTube.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



