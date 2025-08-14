 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42

The event was on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

By: Aug. 14, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Saturday, August 2, 2025, composer-lyricist Joel B. New (Jonathan Larson Grant, MAC Award) celebrated 20 years of original musical storytelling with a dynamic concert at The Green Room 42. The evening featured a rotating cast of powerhouse performers breathing new life into five of New’s bold, funny, and gloriously queer musicals, directed by Billy Bustamante with music direction by Gillian Berkowitz. Check out photos below!

The cast included Lisa Howard, Becca Ayers, Charles Sanchez, Madge Dietrich, Cicily Daniels, Travis Kent, Andrew Cristi, Jill Melanie Wirth, Gavin Guthrie, Adam Grant Morrison, Will Mann, Allison Mickelson, and more. The all-star band featured Eli Zoller (guitar), Wesley Bourland (bass), Greg Germann (drums), with Berkowitz on piano. Luke Gilmore served as production assistant.

In addition to celebrating New’s prolific output over two decades, the evening was an invitation to fellow artists to keep creating — even without permission — and a poignant moment of queer joy, resilience, and storytelling.

New's second songbook The Songs of Joel B. New, Vol. II also launched that night and is available for purchase via Repertwa.

Photo Credit: Ben Sherai

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Madge Dietrich and Travis Kent

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Becca Ayers

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Becca Ayers and Allison Mickelson

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Allison Mickelson

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Olivia Reiter

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Neal Harrelson

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Jill Melanie Wirth

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Jill Melanie Wirth, Olivia Reiter, Neal Harrelson, Allison Mickelson

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Gavin Guthrie

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Will Mann and Charles Sanchez

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Gavin Guthrie and Company

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Adam Grant Morrison and Company

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Adam Grant Morrison

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Rachel Schoenecker

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Julianna Ingram

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Marco Miralles

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Julianna Ingram and Sierra Jimenez

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Lisa Howard

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Lisa Howard

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Charles Sanchez

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Charles Sanchez and Company

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Joel B. New and Company

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Cicily Daniels

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Andrew Cristi

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Jill Melanie Wirth

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Travis Kent

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Will Mann

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Madge Dietrich and Richard Riaz Yoder

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Richard Riaz Yoder

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Cicily Daniels

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Travis Kent and Company

Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42 Image
Charles Sanchez


Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos