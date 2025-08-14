Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years of Original Musicals at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, August 2, 2025, composer-lyricist Joel B. New (Jonathan Larson Grant, MAC Award) celebrated 20 years of original musical storytelling with a dynamic concert at The Green Room 42. The evening featured a rotating cast of powerhouse performers breathing new life into five of New’s bold, funny, and gloriously queer musicals, directed by Billy Bustamante with music direction by Gillian Berkowitz. Check out photos below!

The cast included Lisa Howard, Becca Ayers, Charles Sanchez, Madge Dietrich, Cicily Daniels, Travis Kent, Andrew Cristi, Jill Melanie Wirth, Gavin Guthrie, Adam Grant Morrison, Will Mann, Allison Mickelson, and more. The all-star band featured Eli Zoller (guitar), Wesley Bourland (bass), Greg Germann (drums), with Berkowitz on piano. Luke Gilmore served as production assistant.

In addition to celebrating New’s prolific output over two decades, the evening was an invitation to fellow artists to keep creating — even without permission — and a poignant moment of queer joy, resilience, and storytelling.

New's second songbook The Songs of Joel B. New, Vol. II also launched that night and is available for purchase via Repertwa.

Photo Credit: Ben Sherai