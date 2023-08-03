Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues Weekly Talent Bash at Birdland

Following last week’s 20th Anniversary of Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, photographer Kevin Alvey was at it again, shooting a myriad of performers at this week’s edition! Host Jim Caruso and musical director Billy Stritch (with Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums) welcomed nineteen talented artists to the Birdland stage, including an eleven-year-old soul singer, two brilliant singing tap dancers, jazzers, crooners, and Broadway babies!

The impromptu cast included AC Lincoln, Kim Kalesti, Meghan Ivey, Antoinette Montague, Benjamin English, Marion Cowlings, Aviva, Annie Cowden, Christine Smith, Cydney McQuillan-Grace, Michael Cartwright, Matt Baker, Luke Hawkins, Andrew Reil, Dennis Pol, Hannah Celeste, Steve Picataggio, and Jacob Khalil!

If you’ve always dreamed of performing on the Birdland stage in front of a cheering audience, show up at the iconic venue any Monday night around 9pm armed with sheet music (in the correct key) for an upbeat tune! You can check out CastPartyNYC.com for details.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey