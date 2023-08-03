Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues Weekly Talent Bash at Birdland

The impromptu cast included AC Lincoln, Kim Kalesti, Meghan Ivey, Antoinette Montague, Benjamin English, Marion Cowlings, Aviva, and more!

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Following last week’s 20th Anniversary of Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, photographer Kevin Alvey was at it again, shooting a myriad of performers at this week’s edition! Host Jim Caruso and musical director Billy Stritch (with Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums) welcomed nineteen talented artists to the Birdland stage, including an eleven-year-old soul singer, two brilliant singing tap dancers, jazzers, crooners, and Broadway babies!

The impromptu cast included AC Lincoln, Kim Kalesti, Meghan Ivey, Antoinette Montague, Benjamin English, Marion Cowlings, Aviva, Annie Cowden, Christine Smith, Cydney McQuillan-Grace, Michael Cartwright, Matt Baker, Luke Hawkins, Andrew Reil, Dennis Pol, Hannah Celeste, Steve Picataggio, and Jacob Khalil!

If you’ve always dreamed of performing on the Birdland stage in front of a cheering audience, show up at the iconic venue any Monday night around 9pm armed with sheet music (in the correct key) for an upbeat tune! You can check out CastPartyNYC.com for details.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Jim Caruso
Jim Caruso

Steve Doyle
Steve Doyle

Daniel Glass
Daniel Glass

Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle
Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle

Antoinette Montague
Antoinette Montague

Andrew Riel
Andrew Riel

Andrew Riel, Dennis Pol
Andrew Riel, Dennis Pol

AC Lincoln
AC Lincoln

Steve Doyle, AC Lincoln
Steve Doyle, AC Lincoln

Benjamin English
Benjamin English

Christine Smith
Christine Smith

Christine Smith
Christine Smith

Michael Cartwright, Cydney McQuillan-Grace
Michael Cartwright, Cydney McQuillan-Grace

Michael Cartwright, Cydney McQuillan-Grace
Michael Cartwright, Cydney McQuillan-Grace

Steve Doyle
Steve Doyle

Kim Kalesti
Kim Kalesti

Matt Baker
Matt Baker

Meghan Ivey
Meghan Ivey

Jacob Khalil
Jacob Khalil

Marion Cowlings
Marion Cowlings

Luke Hawkins, Jacob Khalil, Matt Baker
Luke Hawkins, Jacob Khalil, Matt Baker

Andrew Riel, Dennis Pol, Steve Picataggio, Jim Caruso
Andrew Riel, Dennis Pol, Steve Picataggio, Jim Caruso



