Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below

Jessica Vosk headlined the annual New York Pops Underground cabaret performance on Monday, October 6, 2025, at 54 Below with an intimate and eclectic evening of songs that included theatrical moments and pop elements, highlighting the music of Hell's Kitchen, Wicked, Waitress, Chappell Roan, ABBA, Linda Ronstadt, Don Henley, and more. See photos here!

Jessica had previously appeared with The New York Pops for its annual holiday concert tradition in December 2024.

The evening began with a champagne reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event program and performance at 6:30 p.m., accompanied by a dinner with wine pairings. New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke hosted the evening.

The PopsEd alumni ensemble, featuring young musicians who had previously participated in the orchestra’s Kids on Stage program, also performed as part of the evening. Kids on Stage was a youth mentorship program that provided students from all five boroughs access to the professional performance process, including a comprehensive rehearsal period and performance with the orchestra on the Carnegie Hall stage.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy