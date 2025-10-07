 tracker
Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below

The evening included theatrical moments and pop elements, highlighting the music of Hell's Kitchen, Wicked, Waitress, Chappell Roan, and more.

By: Oct. 07, 2025
Jessica Vosk headlined the annual New York Pops Underground cabaret performance on Monday, October 6, 2025, at 54 Below with an intimate and eclectic evening of songs that included theatrical moments and pop elements, highlighting the music of Hell's Kitchen, Wicked, Waitress, Chappell Roan, ABBA, Linda Ronstadt, Don Henley, and more. See photos here!

Jessica had previously appeared with The New York Pops for its annual holiday concert tradition in December 2024.

The evening began with a champagne reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event program and performance at 6:30 p.m., accompanied by a dinner with wine pairings. New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke hosted the evening.

The PopsEd alumni ensemble, featuring young musicians who had previously participated in the orchestra’s Kids on Stage program, also performed as part of the evening. Kids on Stage was a youth mentorship program that provided students from all five boroughs access to the professional performance process, including a comprehensive rehearsal period and performance with the orchestra on the Carnegie Hall stage.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Steven Reineke, Brian Worsdale, Anne M. Swanson and members of the PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that inscludes Sean Mercado, Ekatenna Chizhova, Dean Saghafi, Leon Morelmeicht, Leo Pilaru, Gabriel Raff, Quadiar Dunn, Sebastian Douglas and Blake Brauer

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Steven Reineke

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Steven Reineke

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Leo Pitaru and Steven Reineke

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Leo Pitaru

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Leo Pitaru and Steven Reineke

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Leo Pitaru and Steven Reineke

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Steven Reineke

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Robbie Gordy (Auctioneer)

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Robbie Gordy

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Steven Reineke

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Ben Cohn (Music Director and Piano)

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Marissa Rosen

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Jessica Vosk and Marissa Rosen

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Marissa Rosen

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Leo Pitaru and Jessica Vosk

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Jessica Vosk and Marissa Rosen

Photos: Jessica Vosk Joins The New York Pops For Cabaret At 54 Below Image
Jessica Vosk


Videos