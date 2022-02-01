Photos: Jeff Harnar Celebrates Cy Coleman At Birdland

In Monday night's "A Collective Cy," singer Jeff Harnar performed a celebration of the Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter Cy Coleman on the Birdland stage.

The packed house was privy to standards like "The Best is Yet to Come," "Witchcraft," "Hey Look Me Over," "When in Rome," as well as surprises from Coleman's six decade career including Broadway hits like Sweet Charity.

Alex Rybeck conducted The Rhythm of Life Quartet (with Jay Leonhart, Ray Marchica and Marc Phaneuf), and the show was directed by Sara Louise Lazarus.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey