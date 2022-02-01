Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Jeff Harnar Celebrates Cy Coleman At Birdland

pixeltracker

The packed house was privy to standards like “The Best is Yet to Come,” “Witchcraft,” “Hey Look Me Over,” “When in Rome,” and more.

Feb. 1, 2022  

In Monday night's "A Collective Cy," singer Jeff Harnar performed a celebration of the Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter Cy Coleman on the Birdland stage.

The packed house was privy to standards like "The Best is Yet to Come," "Witchcraft," "Hey Look Me Over," "When in Rome," as well as surprises from Coleman's six decade career including Broadway hits like Sweet Charity.

Alex Rybeck conducted The Rhythm of Life Quartet (with Jay Leonhart, Ray Marchica and Marc Phaneuf), and the show was directed by Sara Louise Lazarus.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Girl from the North Country Logo Magnet
Girl from the North Country Logo Magnet
Beautiful Got A Friend Flowy Tee
Beautiful Got A Friend Flowy Tee
Ain't Too Proud Logo Grey Zip Up
Ain't Too Proud Logo Grey Zip Up

More Hot Stories For You

  • Bob Moses Comes To The Boulder Theater In April
  • UNCO To Present The Encore Performance Of AN INTIMATE AFFAIR WITH VIOLINIST EDWARD W. HARDY
  • Tim Dillon Comes to the Paramount Theatre in March
  • THE SOUND OF MUSIC to be Presented by the Aspen Music Festival and School & Theatre Aspen