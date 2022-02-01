Photos: Jeff Harnar Celebrates Cy Coleman At Birdland
In Monday night's "A Collective Cy," singer Jeff Harnar performed a celebration of the Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter Cy Coleman on the Birdland stage.
The packed house was privy to standards like "The Best is Yet to Come," "Witchcraft," "Hey Look Me Over," "When in Rome," as well as surprises from Coleman's six decade career including Broadway hits like Sweet Charity.
Alex Rybeck conducted The Rhythm of Life Quartet (with Jay Leonhart, Ray Marchica and Marc Phaneuf), and the show was directed by Sara Louise Lazarus.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Ray Marchica, Jay Leonhart, Jeff Harnar, Alex Rybeck, Marc Phaneuf
Jeff Harnar, Ray Marchica, Marc Phaneuf
Barry Kleinbordt, Jeff Harnar
Jeff Harnar, David Sabella, Guest
Jeff Harnar, Barbara Fasano, Eric Comstock
Jeff Harnar, Susan Mack
Oliver Shoulson, Jeff Harnar, Tovah Feldshuh