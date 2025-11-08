Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland!

It was a swinging celebration of Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington.
Pianist and bandleader Jason Yeager lit up the Birdland stage last week with a swinging celebration of Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington.
Joined by Danny Weller on bass, Alphonso Horne on trumpet, Randal Despommier on sax, Jay Sawyer on drums, guest drummer (and Ellington Orchestra alum) Steve Little, and vocalist Aubrey Johnson, Yeager and company thrilled the crowd with inventive arrangements and vibrant originals that honored Strayhorn’s 110th birthday in true Birdland style.
Photo credit: Kevin Alvey
