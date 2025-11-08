Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pianist and bandleader Jason Yeager lit up the Birdland stage last week with a swinging celebration of Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington.

Joined by Danny Weller on bass, Alphonso Horne on trumpet, Randal Despommier on sax, Jay Sawyer on drums, guest drummer (and Ellington Orchestra alum) Steve Little, and vocalist Aubrey Johnson, Yeager and company thrilled the crowd with inventive arrangements and vibrant originals that honored Strayhorn’s 110th birthday in true Birdland style.

Check out photos here!

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

Alphonso Horne, Aubrey Johnson, Danny Weller, Jason Yeager, Jay Sawyer, Steve Little, Randal Despommier

Jason Yeager, Steve Little

Danny Weller, Jason Yeager, Jay Sawyer

Jason Yeager

Jason Yeager

Danny Weller

Jay Sawyer

Jason Yeager

Alphonso Horne

Randal Despommier

Jason Yeager, Aubrey Johnson

Randal Despommier, Jay Sawyer, Alphonso Horne

Steve Little

Jason Yeager

Aubrey Johnson

Jason Yeager

Jason Yeager