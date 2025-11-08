 tracker
Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland!

It was a swinging celebration of Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington.

By: Nov. 08, 2025
Pianist and bandleader Jason Yeager lit up the Birdland stage last week with a swinging celebration of Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington.

Joined by Danny Weller on bass, Alphonso Horne on trumpet, Randal Despommier on sax, Jay Sawyer on drums, guest drummer (and Ellington Orchestra alum) Steve Little, and vocalist Aubrey Johnson, Yeager and company thrilled the crowd with inventive arrangements and vibrant originals that honored Strayhorn’s 110th birthday in true Birdland style.

Check out photos here!

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Alphonso Horne, Aubrey Johnson, Danny Weller, Jason Yeager, Jay Sawyer, Steve Little, Randal Despommier

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Jason Yeager, Steve Little

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Danny Weller, Jason Yeager, Jay Sawyer

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Jason Yeager

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Jason Yeager

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Danny Weller

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Jay Sawyer

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Jason Yeager

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Alphonso Horne

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Randal Despommier

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Jason Yeager, Aubrey Johnson

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Randal Despommier, Jay Sawyer, Alphonso Horne

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Steve Little

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Jason Yeager

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Aubrey Johnson

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Jason Yeager

Photos: Jason Yeager Celebrates Billy Strayhorn & Duke Ellington At Birdland! Image
Jason Yeager


