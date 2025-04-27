 tracking pixel
Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama

The show continues 4/29 at 7 pm and 5/3 at 1 pm

By: Apr. 27, 2025
After a lifetime of singing, Janice McCune made her New York City solo cabaret debut this week with Let's Start Tomorrow Tonight. The show kicked off with a performance on Thursday April 24 at Midtown Manhattan cabaret hot spot Don't Tell Mama. The show is directed by Lennie Watts and features Musical Director John Fischer on piano, Zachary Eldridge on drums, and Chris Bonner on bass.

McCune's solo cabaret debut explores the power and magic of music through the songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Stephen Sondheim, Rod Temperton and more!

Let's Start Tomorrow Tonight continues on April 29 at 7 pm and May 3 at 1 pm. Tickets to the next two performances are available on Don't Tell Mama's website hereThere is a $20 cover charge and a $20 miniumum (must include two drinks) per person. Don't Tell Mama is a cash only venue.

Learn more about Janice McCune on her website at janicemccune.com

See highlights from the opening night of Let's Start Tomorrow Tonight below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Zachary Eldridge. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Chris Bonner. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Musical Director John Fischer. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama Image
Janice McCune. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



