Photos: Janice McCune's LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT at Don't Tell Mama

After a lifetime of singing, Janice McCune made her New York City solo cabaret debut this week with Let's Start Tomorrow Tonight. The show kicked off with a performance on Thursday April 24 at Midtown Manhattan cabaret hot spot Don't Tell Mama. The show is directed by Lennie Watts and features Musical Director John Fischer on piano, Zachary Eldridge on drums, and Chris Bonner on bass.

McCune's solo cabaret debut explores the power and magic of music through the songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Stephen Sondheim, Rod Temperton and more!

Let's Start Tomorrow Tonight continues on April 29 at 7 pm and May 3 at 1 pm. Tickets to the next two performances are available on Don't Tell Mama's website here. There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 miniumum (must include two drinks) per person. Don't Tell Mama is a cash only venue.

