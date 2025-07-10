 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22

On Monday, July 7, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party launched it’s 22nd year at Birdland.

By: Jul. 10, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Monday, July 7, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party launched it’s 22nd year at Birdland in the most unpredictable and joyfully musical way imaginable. Check out photos from the show.

The evening started with a surprise—one of the original Cast Party-ers, Max von Essen, dashed straight from the stage door of Chicago on Broadway and into Birdland, where he performed a song. It was a full-circle moment and the perfect way to begin another year of musical mayhem. The Cast Party Symphony Orchestra—Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass, and Rob Garcia on drums, made magic behind an eclectic parade of performers.

The lineup included everything from jazz greats to international stars, Broadway babies to bold newcomers. Among the guests: Mary Foster Conklin, Autumn Hurlbert, Olee Malbon, Bryce Morin of the off-Broadway hit Bear Grease, Matt Baker, Jessica Healey, Hope Johansen, Louis Solywoda, Algonzo, Marco Varisco, Ollice Spaulding, Aviram Amsalem, Lisa Lamothe, and Lizanne Veeneman, the leading lady of Phantom in Vienna. Yes, the stage was a United Nations of talent. Cast Party continues to be the place where showbiz meets spontaneity, and it takes place every Monday night at 9:30pm at Birdland in NYC.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Red Cloud, Jim Caruso, Bryce Morin

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Jim Caruso

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Ollice Spaulding

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Ollice Spaulding

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Algonzo

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Algonzo

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Mary Foster Conklin

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Bryce Morin

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Jessica Healey

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Billy Stritch, Max von Essen, Jim Caruso

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Max von Essen

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Olee Malbon

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Olee Balbon

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Marco Varisco

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Quinn Mei

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Louis Solywoda

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Louis Solywoda

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Autumn Hurlbert

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Aviram Amsalem

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Lisa Lamothe

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Matt Baker

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Hope Johansen

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Lisanne Veeneman

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Lisanne Veeneman

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Launches Season 22 Image
Jim Caruso, Aviram Amsalem, Jessica Healey, Louis Solywoda, Billy Stritch, Nick Cesares, Algonzo, Matt Baker, Hope Johansen, Quinn Mei, Lisanne Veeneman, Lisa Lamothe, Ava Nicole Francis


Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos