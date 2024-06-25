Photos: Inside Natalie Douglas' JUNETEENTH JUBILEE – THE WOMEN At Birdland Jazz

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birdland welcomed back singer Natalie Douglas performed “Juneteenth Jubilee – The Women” on the historic stage on Monday, June 17. See photos from the show below!

She sang songs of equality and excellence popularized by artists including Roberta Flack, Ella Fitzgerald and Nina Simone. She was joined on stage by musical director/pianist Mark Hartman, Sherisse Rogers on bass, Shirazette Tinnin on drums, and Carmen Keels on backup vocals. This was Natalie’s 80th concert on the Birdland stage!

Thirteen-time MAC Award, two-time Backstage Bistro Award and Nightlife Award Winner Natalie Douglas returns to the Birdland spotlight for the third year in a row with her Juneteenth concert, “A Juneteenth Jubilee - The Women”. Natalie is thrilled to collaborate with her longtime Music Director, Mark Hartman (2022 Drama Desk Nominee), as they perform the songs of equality and excellence, exploring the musical catalogs of brilliant Black women artists including, Roberta Flack, Ella Fitzgerald, Dionne Warwick, Lena Horne, Tracy Chapman, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, Nina Simone and many others. Join Natalie, Mark and the band as they celebrate this Federal Holiday with music, friendship, laughter, healing, and hope! Natalie Douglas has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall, The Pheasantry in London among others, and has produced over 75 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club, where her award-winning TRIBUTES monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis, Dolly Parton, Nat “King” Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack, Joni Mitchell, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lena Horne, Barbra Streisand and more) started in Summer 2017. Natalie has added to her three CD catalog, including the MAC Award Winning “Human Heart,” with a brand new critically-acclaimed album on Club 44 Records, “Back To The Garden”. Her music is available on Apple Music, Amazon.com, Spotify, and her website: nataliedouglas.com. She has also made her mark as a much sought-after educator and actor – she is an Expert Instructor for the Jim & Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation, the Eugene O’Neill Cabaret and Performance Conference and the Mabel Mercer Foundation, for which she has been named Education Director. Natalie holds a Bachelor’s Degree from USC in Psychology, Theatre and Women’s Studies and a Master’s Degree from UCLA in Psychology and Theatre.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

