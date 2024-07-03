Photos: Inside JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS At Birdland Jazz!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birdland presented hostess/producer Jamie deRoy along with her multi-MAC Award-winning Variety Show, Jamie deRoy & friends on the historic stage Monday, July 1. See photos from the show and celebration!

Proceeds from the evening went to The Entertainment Community Fund: Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative. Special guests included Jason Graae, Jason Henderson, Cory Kahaney, Moipei, A. J. Shively, Jim Vallance, Nate Brown, and Catherine Porter. Ron Abel was at the piano, Tom Hubbard on bass, and the show was directed by Barry Kleinbort.

This colorful cabaret series has been thrilling New York audiences for the past 30+ years and serves as the basis for deRoy's award-winning cable television show which highlights Broadway, Off-Broadway, cabaret, and showcases talented performers appearing around town.

Jamie deRoy has won 12 Tony Awards, nine MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards and 11 Telly Awards for her extensive work on both stage and screen. She has headlined at many of New York’s major venues. She has also produced nine CDs in the Jamie deRoy & friends series, all of which are available on Harbinger and PS Classics labels.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

