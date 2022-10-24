Photos: IT: A MUSICAL PARODY Is An Evil Slice Of Heaven at Chelsea Table + Stage
IT: A MUSICAL PARODY plays Chelsea Table + Stage through October 31st.
The Rockwell Musical Parodies production of IT: A MUSICAL PARODY opened last week at Chelsea Table + Stage and is playing to nicely sold houses that include fans of the show from its 2019 Los Angeles production and YouTube videos, but there is also a high population in the crowds of newcomers to the experience. With dedicated Stephen King readers and fans of the Tim Curry-helmed mini-series from the Nineties (not to mention a more recent set of big-screen cinematic creations), the popularity of IT is ever-growing, and since this is the production's East Coast debut, many of the IT devotees of NYC are curious to see what the fine folks at Rockwell have created. This writer is one of the newcomers to the stage play that is destined to become a cult classic, on either coast, and, so, went down to Chelsea to catch the event on Saturday night (the rave review of the play can be read HERE) but with over one thousand photos having been taken at the performance, there was no way I wasn't going to share them with the fans and potential audience members.
So, dear Broadway World Readers, take a gander at the photos below and if what you see there piques your interest, you can get tickets to see IT: A MUSICAL PARODY on the Chelsea Table + Stage website HERE.
Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.
The actors seen in these photos are Vanjah Alexander, Garrett Clayton, E.K. Dagenfield, Trevin Goin, Gwen Hollander, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Katie Self, and Sterling Sulieman.
