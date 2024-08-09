Photos: Highlights from The Lineup with Susie Mosher on August 6th at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lineup with Susie Mosher was back in full force this week on Tuesday August 6th at Birdland Jazz Club. Every other Tuesday night, the singer hosts an array of talent, mixing talented up-and-comers with established performers for a wild, anything-goes cabaret variety show. This week's installation featured 11-year-old singer Benjamin English, singer-songwriter Billy Recce, Broadway performer Q. Smith, who originated the role of Hannah in Come from Away, singer Zoe Van Tiegham, musician and composer Darnell White, singer Meaghan Sands, oboist Keve Wilson, singer and dancer Kyra Lee, and actor and singer Diva LaMarr. They were accompanied by a live band featuring music director Lon Hoyt on piano, Clint DeGannon on drums, and John Miller on bass.

See highlights from the night below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss. To catch an upcoming edition of the Lineup, visit Birdland's website for tickets.

