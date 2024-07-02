Photos: Highlights from Brian Belovitch's HE, HER, HIM at Pangea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brian Belovitch brought down the house at Pangea last week with He, Her, Him. The singer's June 28th show featured "songs and stories of an early gender outlier." Belovitch is the author of Trans Figured: My Journey from Boy to Girl to Woman to Man. His show Boys Don’t Wear Lipstick was a 2000 GLAAD Media Awards nominee for Outstanding Broadway/Off-Broadway Production.

Belovitch's new show He Her Him featured special guest, columnist Michael Musto. The show was music directed by Chris Blacker. See photos from the night below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Follow Brian Belovitch on Threads @TransfiguredBook.

