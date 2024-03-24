Photos: Go Inside Victoria Shaw's UNDER THE COVERS at Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birdland once again presented singer/songwriter Victoria Shaw, who returned to the stage with another one of her award-winning shows, “Under the Covers” on Monday, March 18. Victoria’s special guests were Peter Cincotti, Jim Brickman, Billy Stritch, Josh Turchin, Ruby Locknar, and Ava Locknar.

“Under the Covers” is an evening of “musical chairs” with singer/songwriters playing their hits and telling the stories behind them.

Victoria Shaw's songs have been staples on the charts since the early ‘90s. Victoria's #1 compositions include, Garth Brooks, "The River" and "She’s Every Woman," Ricky Martin's “So’lo Quiero Amarte,” Doug Stone’s, "Too Busy Being in Love", Jim Brickman's “Sending You A Little Christmas,” and "I Love The Way You Love Me," recorded by John Michael Montgomery and Boyzone. Other hits include Eric Church’s “Two Pink Lines,” Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera's duet “Nobody Wants to Be Lonely” and the Garth Brooks/Trisha Yearwood duet “Where Your Two Roads Lead.” Victoria is the recipient of an ACM award for song of the year, two daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Original Song, 4 Emmy nominations and numerous ASCAP and SESAC awards. She has performed throughout the world, including opening for Garth Brooks in Central Park, playing the London Palladium and most recently touring with her friend and frequent collaborator Jim Brickman. In addition to writing and performing, Victoria co-produced Lady A’s debut CD, for which she won a 2009 CMA award. In 2019 Victoria became the host of her own series “Songwriters Under the Covers with Victoria Shaw” on The All Arts Channel. She is currently working on Season Three. Seasons One and Two are available to view on the All-Arts TV app.

Photos by Kevin Alvey