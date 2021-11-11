Photos: Go Inside A LITTLE OLD, A LITTLE NEW at Birdland

On Monday, November 8, three world-class tappers joined three brilliant jazz instrumentalists on the Birdland stage to create "A Little Old, A Little New."

"A Little Old, A Little New" celebrates the powerful synergy created when tap dancers and jazz musicians are in conversation, while offering an exciting array of historical and contemporary musical explorations. This high-energy and virtuosic evening of dance and music offered something for everyone, and left the audience shuffling their feet and kicking up their heels all the way home. The cast featured dancer/choreographer Luke Hickey, who was joined by tap dancers Elizabeth Burke and John Manzari, accompanied by Liya Grigoryan on piano, Charles Goold on drums and Mark Lewandowski on bass.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey