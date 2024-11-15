Photos: GRAND HOTEL's 35th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“We’ll Take a Glass Together” when 54 Below presents Grand Hotel: The 35th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert. This very special immersive concert received rave reviews in February, and returns this week for an encore run. See photos below from the opening night Thursday November 14th. It will run tonight November 15th and tomorrow Saturday November 16th. Tomorrow's performance will also be livestreamed. Tickets and more information are available on 54 Below's website.

This concert stars original Broadway cast members, plus surprise guests, in an intimate return visit to the landmark, Tony Award®-winning musical. Read an interview with original cast member Bob Stillman about the reunion concert.

It’s Berlin, 1928. Check in to Grand Hotel, where the music never stops! Hear the Tony Award®-nominated score with music and lyrics by Robert Wright & George Forrest, and additional music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, including “We’ll Take a Glass Together,” “Maybe My Baby Loves Me,” “Who Wouldn’t Dance With You?,” “Love Can’t Happen,” Villa on a Hill,” “Bonjour Amour!,” and more.

This concert is produced, conceived, and directed by original cast member and Tony Award® nominee Walter Willison, with choreography by Brian Lawton (in the style of Tommy Tune), and music direction by Alex Rybeck, and presented in honor of Grand Hotel’s 35th anniversary. So take a seat at your table with a view, and we’ll celebrate today!

The evening stars members of the Original Broadway Cast Keith Crowningshield (Jelly’s Last Jam), Ken Jennings (Sweeney Todd, Side Show), Tony Award® nominee Timothy Jerome (Me and My Girl, The Rothschilds), Lee Lobenhofer (Shogun The Musical), Emmy Award nominee Charles Mandracchia (South Pacific), Jill Powell (“As the World Turns,” The Music Man, A Chorus Line national tour), Tony Award® nominee Bob Stillman (Grey Gardens, Dirty Blonde), David White (Five Guys Named Moe) and Tony Award® nominee Walter Willison (Two By Two, Pippin).

It also features Emmy Award winner Jennifer Bassey Davis (Omni Loop, “All My Children,” California Suite), Lorna Dallas (Kismet and Show Boat on the West End), Cheryl Ann Allen (“Apple Pie Dreams”), Brian Lawton (Distant Thunder at ART, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Shakespeare in the Park’s Comedy of Errors), Samantha Siegel (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Blue’s Big City Adventure,” “So You Think You Can Dance” season 5), Abigail Brooks (“American Idol” season 20), Keaton Miller (Regional: Jersey Boys, Bright Star), Zoë Parrish (NYC workshops of YES! The Musical and Zombie Musical), Alex Schecter (The Picher Project world premiere,The Office! A Musical Parody), Neo White (Alvin Ailey Spirit Gala 2023), and Sheila Wormer (Better Dead Than Red, The Time of Mendel’s Trouble)

Associate direction by Joanna Rush. Costume coordination by Mitchell Bloom. Sound design by Stuart J. Allyn. Stage management by Eszter Zádor. Barbara Rosenthal is wardrobes mistress.

See photos from November 14th taken by photographer Conor Weiss

