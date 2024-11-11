Interview: Bob Stillman of GRAND HOTEL's 35TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION CONCERT at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week from Thursday November 14 to Saturday November 16 at 7 pm, you can catch a very special reunion of the original cast of Grand Hotel at 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club. Tickets are available on 54 Below’s website. I had the pleasure of catching the reunion show in February earlier this year, and it’s truly incredible hearing the lovely score sung through in its entirety. The concert reading, with minimal but effective staging and some of the scenes acted out, is likely to be the closest you’ll get to seeing Grand Hotel until if and when it ever gets another revival. This is the last time they’ll be performing this concert, at least for another five years, so don’t miss your opportunity to snag tickets.

The concert stars original Broadway cast members, plus surprise guests, in an intimate return visit to the landmark, Tony Award®-winning musical. It’s Berlin, 1928. Check in to Grand Hotel, where the music never stops! Hear the Tony Award®-nominated score with music and lyrics by Robert Wright & George Forrest, and additional music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, including “We’ll Take a Glass Together,” “Maybe My Baby Loves Me,” “Who Wouldn’t Dance With You?,” “Love Can’t Happen,” Villa on a Hill,” “Bonjour Amour!,” and more.

We spoke with Tony Award® nominee Bob Stillman (Grey Gardens, Dirty Blonde) about his role in the reunion concert and original show, and what it’s like to be stepping back into the show 35 years later. Read our conversation below.



What do you love about doing these Grand Hotel reunion concerts at 54 Below?

The biggest thrill has been to realize, from a more mature perspective, what a gorgeous score this is. Also, of course, I’m now playing the Baron—I was Erik originally—which is a challenge and a joy!



Why do you think Grand Hotel has had such an enduring legacy in the 35 years since it debuted on Broadway?

Well, it’s a classic story of intersecting lives, all of them in crisis, and a great romance (albeit a tragic one). And it’s told so elegantly, especially in the ballroom dancing.



What has it been like getting back together with much of the original cast?

The 35th earlier this year was a great joy. To hear Karen Akers and Tim Jerome and Ken Jennings again was just heaven.



How do you feel about the role Grand Hotel has had in your life?

It was an unbelievable gift. Tommy created the role of Erik for me, because when I auditioned for the Baron he saw a different l quality in me that he wanted to create a moment for. How lucky can you get?



What else have you been up to lately aside from preparing for this concert?

I am teaching voice full time at the Manhattan School of Music. We have a GREAT musical theater department that’s in its ninth year, and teaching there is more fulfilling than I can describe.

See Grand Hotel: The 35th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert on Thursday November 14, Friday November 15, and Saturday November 16, all at 7 pm. Tickets are available here.

Comments