Photos: Debbie Wileman Debuts DEBBIE DOES DIVAS At Birdland Jazz

On Monday, November 24, Debbie Wileman made her NYC nightclub debut at Birdland. Check out photos from the show!
Wileman first rose to prominence during the pandemic through her in-car “Song a Day” videos, in which she performed as Judy Garland, gaining a substantial online following. She has since built a concert career that has taken her to venues including Carnegie Hall, the West End’s Ambassadors Theatre, and the London Palladium.
For her Birdland appearance, Wileman performed her new program, “Debbie Does Divas,” a show that features her in her own voice while including occasional nods to her Garland repertoire. Accompanied by pianist Jason Loffredo, she presented selections associated with MGM musical stars, Broadway performers, 1960s popular music, and West End favorites.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Jim Caruso, Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman, Jason Loffredo
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Jason Loffredo, Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Billy Stritch, Debbie Wileman
