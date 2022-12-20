Photos: DON'T LET CHRISTMAS PASS YOU BY Benefiting BENJAMIN HOUSE Plays Chelsea Table + Stage

Eric Michael Gillett returned to the New York City cabaret stage with his annual benefit for BENJAMIN HOUSE, a North Carolina-based residence helping people living with mental challenges. This holiday benefit is a special passion for the award-winning actor who is able, each year, to curate a program featuring some of the most popular and prolific singing performers from the stages of New York, both theater and concert.

For the 2022 edition of the Benjamin House Benefit, Eric Michael Gillett chose the name DON'T LET CHRISTMAS PASS YOU BY and invited luminaries to the stage like Aaron Lee Battle, Marta Sanders, Billy Shaw, and the legendary Karen Akers. Most of the actors to appear in the benefit were, indeed, regulars with the holiday celebration, all friends of Gillett's and dedicated supporters of Benjamin House. What was new to the proceedings, though, was the venue: for the first time ever, the Benjamin House benefit was presented at Chelsea Table + Stage, the cabaret and concert industry's new venue that has been getting attention from both the press and the public with sold-out houses of shows ranging from Broadway to blues.

Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield attended the December 12th performance with her camera, in order to capture all the festivities for our readers. Enjoy Helane's photos below and learn more about Benjamin House HERE.

Find great shows to see on the Chelsea Table + Stage website HERE.

Helane Blumfield has a website HERE.

The Don't Let Christmas Pass You By Band was Dan Pardo (Piano and Musical Director), Matt Scharfglass (Bass), Arei Sekiguchi (Drums)

THE SHOW:

Marquee Five

(Adam West Hemming, Mick Blyer, Sierra Rein, Julie Reyburn, Vanessa Parvin)

Billy Shaw

Carolyn Popp

Daryl Glenn

Marta Sanders

Ekele Ukegbu

Robin Westle

Gretchen Reinhagen

Eric Michael Gillett

Aaron Lee Battle

David Sitler

Bonne Kramer

Karen Akers

Anthony Santelmo Jr.

One of Eric Michael Gillett's prize pupils and dearest friends, Cookie Stark appeared in the program but did not end up in any of Helane Blumfield's photos, so Eric Michael secured these two photos by Toni Tunney (Cookie's solo photo) and Michael Lee Stever (the photo of Cookie with Eric Michael).

About Helane Blumfield:

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.