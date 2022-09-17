Photos: British Violinist Daisy Jopling and Frank Shiner Play The Iridium
A unique pairing of the British Violinist and American Actor/Siner
The one-off unique pairing of Daisy Jopling the fiery British classical/rock violinist and singer/actor/entertainer Frank Shiner produced an exciting evening of music at the Iridium last night. Broadway and 51st street didn't just have the Sound Of Music at street level. It was also very much below ground in the Iridium night club as these two artists thrilled an overflow audience.
Check out the photos below!
Daisy Jopling & Frank Shiner
Iridium
Daisy Jopling
Frank Shiner
Frank Shiner
Frank Shiner
Frank Shiner
Iridium
Daisy Jopling
Ron Abel, Errol Rapport, Eda Sorokoff