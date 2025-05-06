Photos: Bill Boggs and Ann Talman Midday 'Live' at The Dutch Treat Club

Four-time Emmy Award winner Bill Boggs, whose career put him in front of TV cameras and on many microphones, was on the Dutch Treat Club's microphone and in front of my camera today, Tuesday May 6th. Bill, who was the host of the long running TV show “Midday Live” with Bill Boggs on WNEW, spent “Midday” at the Dutch Treat Club, treating its members to a fascinating afternoon of stories and video clips from the hundreds of interviews he has had with many of the most notable personalities of our time. Today's talk featured clips of some of the most famous singers of our generation that Bill has interviewed: Sinatra, Crosby, Manilow and others. Boggs has hosted 15 TV shows, and has been Executive Producer of several others. Along the way, he’s authored three novels: Spike Unleashed, The Adventures of Spike the Wonder Dog, At First Sight and the motivational book, Got What It Takes. He’s hosted Bill Boggs Corner Table on Food Network, a CBS game show, Comedy Tonight and was the Executive Producer for the groundbreaking Morton Downey Jr. Show. Bill shared many tales and interesting moments of a lifetime spent with cultural icons, music legends, presidents, international leaders, writers and athletes.

True to its original stated mission of providing its membership worldly speakers and superior musical performances, the Dutch Treat Club had Broadway veteran, actor, singer, writer, storyteller, and award-winning documentary filmmaker Ann Talman along with Alex Rybeck at the piano, providing the musical portion of the entertaining afternoon. Ann performed songs from her award winning show The Shadow Of Her Smile, about her time together with Elizabeth Taylor. Ann joined Actors’ Equity with Taylor in 1981 when she landed the plum role in The Little Foxes playing Taylor’s daughter on Broadway. The show traveled the world for 18 months and their loving friendship lasted for the rest of Miss Taylor’s life.

See a full set of photos below by Stephen Sorokoff



