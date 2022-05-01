Photos: Betsy Wolfe I FOUND A NEW BABY at The Green Room 42

I was about to miss Betsy Wolfe in action again. When the Broadway star played 54 Below pre-pandemic, Broadway World Cabaret correspondent Brady Schwind was so heart-set on reviewing the show that I said yes. When Ms. Wolfe played Carnegie Hall mere days ago, I was unavailable to attend and Theater Pizzazz reporter Andrew Poretz generously covered the event for Broadway World. Now, two back-to-back commitments would cause me to miss Wolfe's new show I FOUND A NEW BABY when it played The Green Room 42. Frustrated by my own bad timing, I saw no reason why the Fans Of Wolfe should not have a chance to see a report on the program... but, unfortunately, we at Broadway World Cabaret are a bit short-staffed right now. I had nobody to attend the Betsy Wolfe show, and I was disheartened.

Not ready to give up, I asked my husband if he thought he could take some photos for me; after all, he has been watching me make photos for thirty-eight years - surely he had picked up something along the way. One crash course in photography later, Pat Dwyer was off to The Green Room 42 to photograph the second night of I Found A New Baby starring Betsy Wolfe with special guest star Alex Newell (Jessica Vosk had appeared the previous evening). Pat's one caveat: he would take photos but he didn't dare presume that he could write a review. That would be fine, I told him: a photo essay of Betsy and Alex would be enough.

At 8:30, as I left the show to which I had committed myself four months earlier, I turned on my phone to see a text from Pat:

I think he was wrong. It looks like my husband is a great reviewer. He has a wonderful economy with words, and his is not a subtle message.

The next time Betsy Wolfe plays Manhattan, this guy will be there. Nobody and nothing will get in the way.

In the meantime, Pat's Pics (and what we unlucky ones missed) can be seen below.

Find great shows to see on the Green Room 42 website HERE.

Visit the Betsy Wolfe website HERE.

Alex Newell's website can be accessed HERE.

The I Found A New Baby Musical Director is Matt Gallagher, whose website is HERE.

Read the Brady Schwind review of Betsy Wolfe's 2019 54 Below appearance HERE.