Photos: Barry Kleinbort Takes the Stage At Birdland

The lineup featured Gregg Edelman, Haley Swindal, Nicolas King, Lorna Dallas, Penny Fuller, Eric Michael Gillett, Karen Mason, Gretchen Reinhagen, and more.
On Monday night, Birdland welcomed Barry Kleinbort toits stage Mr. Kleinbort himself hosted the fun, weaving together backstage anecdotes from his legendary career crafting material for some of the stage's most iconic divas. See photos from the show.
The lineup—featuring Gregg Edelman, Haley Swindal, Nicolas King, Lorna Dallas, Penny Fuller, Eric Michael Gillett, Karen Mason, Gretchen Reinhagen, Caroline Roelands, Judy Kaye, Lewis Cleale, and Loni Ackerman—delivered each number with panache, pizzazz, and plenty of punchlines.
David Gaines, Paul Greenwood and Christopher Denney all took turns at the piano, with the ever-glamorous Jamie deRoy presenting.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
David Gaines, Paul Greenwood, Christopher Denny
Gregg Edelman, Haley Swindal, Nicolas King, Lorna Dallas, Karen Mason, Gretchen Reinhagen, Caroline Roelands, Judy Kaye, Lewis Cleale, Loni Ackerman, Jamie deRoy, Barry Kleinbort
Gretchen Reinhagen, Gregg Edelman
Judy Kaye, Lorna Dallas, Karen Mason, Caroline Roelands, Loni Ackerman
Eric Michael Gillette
Eric Michael Gillette
Caroline Roelands
Caroline Roelands
Videos