Photos: BLUE WAVE REUNION 2022: SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY FUNDRAISER at The Laurie Beechman Theatre by Helane Blumfield

Producer Stephen Hanks created the Blue Wave shows some time back and has spent countless hours creating these programs to raise money for Progressive and Democratic candidates during election seasons. Mr. Hanks spares no effort when it comes to securing the talents of great female cabaret performers to appear in these popular shows and this year was no different. When the Blue Wave Reunion played the Laurie Beechman Theatre on Friday night, fourteen incredible women participated - it is both surprising and a shame that Mr. Hanks presented an exclusively white cast but since he is known to support diversity, one might assume he was unable to secure the participation of any actresses of color for his program. This editor with contacts throughout the industry would like to extend to Mr. Hanks an invitation to call, should he find himself in that uncomfortable position again, for I am always happy to connect producers with artists of color. That bit of business out of the way, what Mr. Hanks is doing is a wonderful thing because the candidates need support, the world needs changing, and the ladies of cabaret need gigs.

One of the ladies of cabaret that is also a lady of Broadway World was there to capture the event through her camera's lens. Broadway World Cabaret invites our readers to enjoy Helane Blumfield's photo essay below, featuring the women of Blue Wave Reunion 2022: Sandra Bargman, Lane Bradbury, Blair Alexis Brown, Mary Sue Daniels, Meg Flather, Janice Hall, Laurie Krauz, Rosemary Loar, Sue Matsuki, Karen Oberlin, Sierra Rein, Julie Reyburn, Sarah Rice, Lisa Viggiano. Music Director: Tracy Stark.

Find great shows to see at the Laurie Beechman Theatre website HERE.

About Helane Blumfield:

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.