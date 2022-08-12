Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: August 9th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Photographer Gene Reed

Susie Mosher keeps summertime at bay with cool goings on in the Birdland basement.

Aug. 12, 2022  

Photos: August 9th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Photographer Gene Reed Longtime friend and personal photographer of Susie Mosher, Gene Reed, is back in town and swung by THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER to do the weekly Broadway World Cabaret photo essay of the award-winning weekly variety show that plays Birdland Theater on Tuesday nights at 8:30. For the August 9th edition of the longrunning series, Susie Mosher curated a roster of guest artists that included (in order of appearance, below) Sarah Kathleen Adams, Miss Maybell, Daniel Mate with Donna Vivino, Vanessa Paradis, Juson Williams with John Bronston, Billy Stritch, Andrew Zachary Cohen, Donna Vivino, Sarah Rachel Lazarus, Jacob Khalil, Bryce Edwards & Quintin Harris, and Serge Clivio.

Gene Reed Photography is represented online HERE.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On August 9th Billy Stritch was Musical Director.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Next week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

