Photos: August 23rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Photographer Chris Ruetten

Nicolas King, Julie Gold, Anna Anderson and Ben Jones among starry cast.

Aug. 27, 2022  

Photos: August 23rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Photographer Chris Ruetten August 23rd's edition of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER offered some of the industry's bright lights of the small venue performing art form, with iconic singer-songwriter Julie Gold leading the starry, artistic way. With Susie Mosher at her customary Emcee helm, the variety show was filled with music and laughs and all the best aspects of the club and concert industry. Musical Director Lon Hoyt was back at the keyboards, alongside bassist John Miller and drummer Clint de Ganon, and Susie's rotating cast of documentarians featured photographer Chris Ruetten, whose photo essay of the evening can be seen below.

Visit the Chris Ruetten Instagram page HERE and Facebook page HERE.

For reservations to any performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER visit the Birdland website HERE.

Nicolas King

Emily Lucas

Anna Anderson

Hyuna Park

Lacy Rose

Bob Stillman

Julie Gold

Artemisia LeFay

Keith Thompson

Ben Jones

The winner of the T-Shirt!
Corey C. Moore

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Lon Hoyt, as Musical Director, at the piano.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Next week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

