Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland

The concert took place Monday, July 21 and featured Broadway hits and swing standards.

By: Jul. 30, 2025
Broadway veterans Andy Karl and Dominick Scaglione, Jr. brought a high-energy evening of music and comedy to Birdland on Monday, July 21 with Just the Hits, a one-night-only concert event. Check out photos of the concert!

Billed as a "Vegassy thug-fest" of Broadway favorites, the performance featured a stacked lineup of guest stars including Hailee Kaleem Wright, Samantha Dodemaide, Lauren Molina, and Donnie Kehr backed by a powerhouse band led by Saul Nache, with Dylan Ofrias, Skyler Volpe, Darryl Yokley, and Diego Retana.

The event marked a celebratory return to the Birdland stage for both Karl and Scaglione, known for their dynamic performances in shows like Rocky, Jersey Boys, and beyond.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Dylan Ofrias, Skyler Volpe, Saul Nache, Darryl Yokley, Diego Retana

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Samantha Dodemaide

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Samantha Dodemaide, Lauren Molina

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Lauren Molina

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Donnie Kehr

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Dominick Scaglione, Jr.

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Andy Karl

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Andy Karl, Dominick Scaglione, Jr.

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Andy Karl, Donnie Kehr, Dominick Scaglione, Jr.

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Hailee Kaleem Wright

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Hailee Kaleem Wright, Samantha Dodemaide, Lauren Molina, Donnie Kehr

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Andy Karl, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Samantha Dodemaide, Lauren Molina, Donnie Kehr

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Samantha Dodemaide

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Dominick Scaglione, Jr.

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Dominick Scaglione, Jr., Andy Karl

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Dominick Scaglione, Jr.

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Dominick Scaglione, Jr., Andy Karl

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Dominick Scaglione, Jr., Donnie Kehr, Andy Karl

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Andy Karl

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Dominick Scaglione, Jr., Andy Karl

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Darryl Yokley

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Dominick Scaglione, Jr.

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Dominick Scaglione, Jr., Andy Karl

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Skyler Volpe

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Lauren Molina, Andy Karl

Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland Image
Saul Nache


Videos