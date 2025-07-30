Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland

The concert took place Monday, July 21 and featured Broadway hits and swing standards.
Broadway veterans Andy Karl and Dominick Scaglione, Jr. brought a high-energy evening of music and comedy to Birdland on Monday, July 21 with Just the Hits, a one-night-only concert event. Check out photos of the concert!
Billed as a "Vegassy thug-fest" of Broadway favorites, the performance featured a stacked lineup of guest stars including Hailee Kaleem Wright, Samantha Dodemaide, Lauren Molina, and Donnie Kehr backed by a powerhouse band led by Saul Nache, with Dylan Ofrias, Skyler Volpe, Darryl Yokley, and Diego Retana.
The event marked a celebratory return to the Birdland stage for both Karl and Scaglione, known for their dynamic performances in shows like Rocky, Jersey Boys, and beyond.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Dylan Ofrias, Skyler Volpe, Saul Nache, Darryl Yokley, Diego Retana
Samantha Dodemaide
Samantha Dodemaide, Lauren Molina
Dominick Scaglione, Jr.
Andy Karl, Dominick Scaglione, Jr.
Andy Karl, Donnie Kehr, Dominick Scaglione, Jr.
Hailee Kaleem Wright, Samantha Dodemaide, Lauren Molina, Donnie Kehr
Andy Karl, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Samantha Dodemaide, Lauren Molina, Donnie Kehr
Samantha Dodemaide
Dominick Scaglione, Jr.
Dominick Scaglione, Jr., Andy Karl
Dominick Scaglione, Jr.
Dominick Scaglione, Jr., Andy Karl
Dominick Scaglione, Jr., Donnie Kehr, Andy Karl
Dominick Scaglione, Jr., Andy Karl
Darryl Yokley
Dominick Scaglione, Jr.
Dominick Scaglione, Jr., Andy Karl
