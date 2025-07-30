Photos: Andy Karl & Dominick Scaglione, Jr. Headline One-Night-Only Show At Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway veterans Andy Karl and Dominick Scaglione, Jr. brought a high-energy evening of music and comedy to Birdland on Monday, July 21 with Just the Hits, a one-night-only concert event. Check out photos of the concert!

Billed as a "Vegassy thug-fest" of Broadway favorites, the performance featured a stacked lineup of guest stars including Hailee Kaleem Wright, Samantha Dodemaide, Lauren Molina, and Donnie Kehr backed by a powerhouse band led by Saul Nache, with Dylan Ofrias, Skyler Volpe, Darryl Yokley, and Diego Retana.

The event marked a celebratory return to the Birdland stage for both Karl and Scaglione, known for their dynamic performances in shows like Rocky, Jersey Boys, and beyond.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey