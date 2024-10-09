News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD

54 Below celebrated musicals based on Shakespeare’s most famous works.

By: Oct. 09, 2024
Performer, musician, and composer Joshua Turchin presented a celebration of musicals inspired by the one and only Bard at 54 Below on October 5 at 9:30 pm. See photos from the show.

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD
The packed house enjoyed a journey from the English Renaissance to the Upper West Side and beyond as 54 Below celebrated musicals based on Shakespeare’s most famous works (excluding a certain Scottish play).    

The cast featured Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl), Mark Aguirre (Trevor: The Musical), Josie Axelson (“CW Hostage Rescue”), Jean Christian Barry (How to Dance in Ohio), Hannah Bonnett (Five: The Musical, Legally Blonde national tour), Ethan Crystal (Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie), Chloe Dalzell (“American Idol”), Desmond Luis Edwards (How to Dance in Ohio), Kaylin Hedges (“American Idol”, Annie at the Hollywood Bowl, The Bedwetter), Madison Kopec (How to Dance in Ohio), Yale Langworthy (Trevor: The Musical), Clark Mantilla (Holy Rollers), Devon Meddock (The Imbible), Jenny Mollet (Six, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, The Color Purple, Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary tour), Ariel Neydavoud (The Visitor, The Secret Garden at Center Theatre Group), Garrett Poladian (Titanique, Stranger Sings! Parody Musical, Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie), Echo Deva Picone (Trevor: The Musical), Walter Russell III (MJ, Disney’s The Lion King, Kinky Boots), Isabella Scolaro, Tally Sessions (A Wonderful World, Company, Anastasia, War Paint, Falsettos, School of Rock), Lily Tamburo (Mrs. Doubtfire, “Annie Live!”)  and Michael Thatcher (Wicked, The Play That Goes Wrong).

Band members included Joshua Turchin (piano), Braeden J Myers (bass), Peter Douskalis (guitar), and Luke Woodle (drums). Musical Direction by Joshua Turchin.

Photo Credit: Angela of York.

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Desmond Luis Edwards, Mark Aguirre, Echo Deva Picone, Joshua Turchin, Michael Thatcher, Golem, Ariel Neydavoud, Chloe Dalzell, Kaylin Hedges, Lily Tamburo, Isabella Scolaro, Hannah Bonnett, Yale Langw

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Jenny Mollet

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Echo Deva Piccone, Clark Mantilla

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Joshua Turchin

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Braeden J Myers, Devon Meddock, Luke Woodle

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Braeden J Myers, Walter Russell III, Luke Woodle

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Braeden J Myers, Yale Langworthy, Luke Woodle

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Braeden J Myers, Mark Aguirre

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Madison Kopec

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Chloe Dalzell

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Peter Douskalis, Ethan Crystal, Golem, Garrett Poladian, Isabella Scolaro

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Joshua Turchin

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Braeden J Myers, Isabella Scolaro, Josie Axelson, Luke Woodle

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Braeden J Myers, Hannah Bonnett, Luke Woodle

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Braeden J Myers, Lily Tamburo, Luke Woodle

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Peter Douskalis, Braeden J Myers, Ariel Neydavoud, Luke Woodle

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Peter Douskalis, Braeden J Myers, Desmond Luis Edwards, Luke Woodle

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Peter Douskalis, Braeden J Myers, Jean Christian Barry, Kaylin Hedges, Luke Woodle

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Peter Douskalis, Michael Thatcher, Madison Kopec, Jean Christian Barry, Yale Langworthy

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Luke Woodle

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Peter Douskalis, Braeden J Myers

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Joshua Turchin, Michael Thatcher

Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD Image
Joshua Turchin



