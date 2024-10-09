Photos: 54 Below Presents 54 SINGS THE BARD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performer, musician, and composer Joshua Turchin presented a celebration of musicals inspired by the one and only Bard at 54 Below on October 5 at 9:30 pm. See photos from the show.

The packed house enjoyed a journey from the English Renaissance to the Upper West Side and beyond as 54 Below celebrated musicals based on Shakespeare’s most famous works (excluding a certain Scottish play).

The cast featured Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl), Mark Aguirre (Trevor: The Musical), Josie Axelson (“CW Hostage Rescue”), Jean Christian Barry (How to Dance in Ohio), Hannah Bonnett (Five: The Musical, Legally Blonde national tour), Ethan Crystal (Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie), Chloe Dalzell (“American Idol”), Desmond Luis Edwards (How to Dance in Ohio), Kaylin Hedges (“American Idol”, Annie at the Hollywood Bowl, The Bedwetter), Madison Kopec (How to Dance in Ohio), Yale Langworthy (Trevor: The Musical), Clark Mantilla (Holy Rollers), Devon Meddock (The Imbible), Jenny Mollet (Six, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, The Color Purple, Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary tour), Ariel Neydavoud (The Visitor, The Secret Garden at Center Theatre Group), Garrett Poladian (Titanique, Stranger Sings! Parody Musical, Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie), Echo Deva Picone (Trevor: The Musical), Walter Russell III (MJ, Disney’s The Lion King, Kinky Boots), Isabella Scolaro, Tally Sessions (A Wonderful World, Company, Anastasia, War Paint, Falsettos, School of Rock), Lily Tamburo (Mrs. Doubtfire, “Annie Live!”) and Michael Thatcher (Wicked, The Play That Goes Wrong).

Band members included Joshua Turchin (piano), Braeden J Myers (bass), Peter Douskalis (guitar), and Luke Woodle (drums). Musical Direction by Joshua Turchin.

Photo Credit: Angela of York.

