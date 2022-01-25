Renowned cabaret artist Tim Connell returned to the stage with a new club act in the fall of 2021. That show, Dreamin' Again, garnered such a positive response from audiences and critics alike that Mr. Connell made the wise decision to bring the program back to downtown nightclub Pangea for another round of performances. The crooning storyteller presented the first of these dates on January 21st and Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield was on hand to document the evening.

Read the Broadway World Cabaret review of Dreamin' Again HERE and enjoy the Helane Blumfield photo essay below.

Tim Connell DREAMIN' AGAIN will play Pangea on February 5th at 7 pm. For information and tickets visit the Pangea website HERE.

