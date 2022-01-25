Photo Flash: Tim Connell DREAMIN' AGAIN at Pangea Lensed by Helane Blumfield
After a slew of full houses in 2021, cabaret artist Tim Connell brings his show back for 2022.
Renowned cabaret artist Tim Connell returned to the stage with a new club act in the fall of 2021. That show, Dreamin' Again, garnered such a positive response from audiences and critics alike that Mr. Connell made the wise decision to bring the program back to downtown nightclub Pangea for another round of performances. The crooning storyteller presented the first of these dates on January 21st and Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield was on hand to document the evening.
Read the Broadway World Cabaret review of Dreamin' Again HERE and enjoy the Helane Blumfield photo essay below.
Tim Connell DREAMIN' AGAIN will play Pangea on February 5th at 7 pm. For information and tickets visit the Pangea website HERE.
Helane Blumfield has a website HERE
About Helane Blumfield
THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.