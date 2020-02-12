Photo Flash: Melinda Rodriguez Debuts At Birdland

Fresh off of national television, Melinda Rose Rodriguez made her debut performance at one of the most acclaimed jazz clubs in the world, Birdland. The concert consisted of Melinda's original music with a few favorite standards. Melinda's music reminds listeners on timeless standards with a quirky twist. The show featured up and coming pianist/vocalist Alina Engibaryan, with Dan Montgomery on bass and Evan Hyde on drums.

Check out photos below!

Melinda Rose Rodriguez is a Miami-born singer songwriter who, at just 24 years old, has made a name for herself in the jazz world. Melinda attended The New England Conservatory of music when beginning her professional music career. Since high school, she has been a 4-time Downbeat Music Award winner and a two-time YoungArts winner. She has played at a number of festivals including The Miami Downtown Jazz Festival and The Litchfield Jazz Festival, and has traveled as far as Bermuda and Japan to perform in other festivals. Melinda has traveled to perform alongside Michael Feinstein, Cyrille Aimee, Jane Monheit and worked frequently with jazz great Kevin Mahogany. Melinda is the most recent 1st place winner in the International Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition which took place in Washington DC in early 2019. Melinda also recently debuted with the Legendary Count Basie Jazz Orchestra in 2019. She is currently a teaching artist at The University of Illinois and Illinois Wesleyan University, all while pursuing her Masters Degree in performance. She performs regularly in the Chicago and Miami area. Melinda Rose Rodriguez was most recently a contestant on Season 17 of NBC's hit singing show, "The Voice," where she worked closely with Kelly Clarkson.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Alina Engibaryan, Melinda Rodriguez, Dan Montgomery, Evan Hyde

Alina Engibaryan, Melinda Rodriguez, Dan Montgomery, Evan Hyde

Alina Engibaryan

Alina Engibaryan

Dan Montgomery, Melinda Rodriguez

Dan Montgomery

Evan Hyde, Dan Montgomery, Melinda Rodriguez, Alina Engibaryan

Evan Hyde

Melinda Rodriguez, Alina Engibaryan

Melinda Rodriguez, Alina Engibaryan

Melinda Rodriguez, Alina Engibaryan

Melinda Rodriguez, Evan Hyde

Melinda Rodriguez & Family

Melinda Rodriguez

Melinda Rodriguez

Melinda Rodriguez

Melinda Rodriguez

Melinda Rodriguez

Melinda Rodriguez





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You